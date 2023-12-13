Nicki Minaj Preaches Self-Worth On "Love Me Enough" With Monica And Keyshia Cole

Nicki Minaj is taking an extra long victory lap with her latest album release, Pink Friday 2. Even after a few days of the project being out the Queen of New York is giving her Barbz more to chew on. Just yesterday, she put out the first of the D2C versions. These are going to be special editions that include one new track and an alternate cover art.

If you go to her website here you can purchase the digital copy of the D2C edition for a limited time. However, you can still get any of the alternate cover arts on vinyl. It seems that each D2C digital version is available until the next one comes out. For example, yesterday Nicki put out the D2C Version 1 with the remix of "Beep Beep" with 50 Cent. However, that digital copy is not available anymore as Version 2 is now in its place.

Listen To "Love Me Enough" By Nicki Minaj, Monica, And Keyshia Cole

The song that coincides with this unique copy is "Love Me Enough." It features two of the female R&B powerhouses from the 2000s, Monica and Keyshia Cole. This is the ultimate women empowerment song that urges them to love themselves, even if they are alone. Both singers booming vocals add to the energy the record is giving off and it seems like it could have been one to make the original release of PF2. Also, each of these D2C tracks are only available on Nicki's website.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Love Me Enough," by Nicki Minaj, Monica, and Keyshia Cole? Is this the better of the two bonus tracks that have been put out? Do you think this track should have made the final cut of the original version? If so which song should be cut from the tracklist? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nicki Minaj, Monica, and Keyshia Cole. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I thought that everyone who loved me would leave me

But, f*** that, I love this new chic named Me-me (I love)

First things first, all my girls, know your worth

Self-love is the greatest love on Earth (Yeah)

Cry your eyes out, get it out, it's the worst

But love don't hurt, no

