- SongsNicki Minaj Preaches Self-Worth On "Love Me Enough" With Monica And Keyshia ColeThis is the second special version of "Pink Friday 2" to be released. ByZachary Horvath5.8K Views
- SneakersNike KD 3 "Christmas" To Return This YearThe Nike KD 3 is returning this year.ByRegina Berndt1207 Views
- NewsSymba, DJ Drama, & 2 Chainz "Pop Out" On New Gangsta Grillz Special Edition AlbumSymba and Drama hinted that this could be the start of many projects from them.ByHayley Hynes5.2K Views
- MusicNas To Release 25th Anniversary Edition Of "It Was Written" With New Bonus SongsNas is releasing a special edition of "It Was Written," in honor of the album's 25th-anniversary.ByCole Blake2.5K Views
- MusicRihanna Interviews Lena Waithe, Skylar Diggins & More For Special Edition MagazineRihanna teams up with i-D for "Rihannazine". ByNoah C1135 Views
- MusicDJ Khaled Graces XXL Cover Without "Prince Jewel" AsahdDJ Khaled garners a special 32-page edition of XXL Mag, all to himself.ByDevin Ch2.8K Views
- Entertainment"Rick & Morty" Teams Up With "Operation" For New Special Edition GameThe Rick & Morty takeover continuesByKarlton Jahmal2.7K Views
- MusicSupreme Unveils T-Shirt Dedicated To Donald Trump's Alleged Sex Abuse VictimsSupreme is plastering Richard Prince's "18 & Stormy" photo series on an exclusive t-shirt.ByDevin Ch2.3K Views
- MusicJ Dilla’s "The Shining" Receives Gold Vinyl Limited EditionJ Dilla's 'the Shining" gets the gold treatment.ByMilca P.1.7K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Queen" Will Have A Special Target Version With 2 Bonus TracksNicki Minaj's Barbz might want to take a trip to Target for her upcoming album.ByMatthew Parizot7.3K Views
- EntertainmentDonald Glover Gets First Lego Creation For "Solo: A Star Wars Story"You've definitely hit a major milestone with you get made into a Lego character. ByChantilly Post1.9K Views
- MusicRihanna Is The Face Of Vogue Paris' Three Cover EditionRihanna is ending 2017 with a bang.ByChantilly Post8.1K Views
- LifeApple To Release Special Red Version Of iPhone 7 This FridayApple is dropping a new red iPhone 7 to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the AIDS foundation RED this Friday.ByKevin Goddard9.1K Views
- NewsXXL Releases Five Iconic Covers In Celebration Of "40 Years Of Hip-Hop"Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, OutKast & LL Cool J cover XXL's special edition “40 years of hip-hop”. ByKevin Goddard2.6K Views