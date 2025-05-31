Mariah Carey Unleashes Remixes Galore For 20th Anniversary Edition Of "The Emancipation Of Mimi"

mariah-careymariah-carey
Mariah Carey is reviving one of her many classic and influential records for special occasion and delivering new versions of its hits.

Mariah Carey hasn't dropped a brand-new album since 2018's Caution, but she's been releasing plenty of special editions of her earlier catalog. This Friday (May 30) was the official 20th anniversary of her 2005 record, The Emancipation Of Mimi.

You know, the album that features collaborations with Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Twista, Nelly, and more. Of course, who could forget tracks like "We Belong Together," "Don't Forget About Us," and "Shake It Off?"

Well, Mariah Carey is reliving this era of her decorated and influential career with dozens of remixes. Solange, KAYTRANADA, Fat Joe, Scott Storch, JAY-Z, Jeezy, and others can all be found on the 20+ additional cuts.

Mariah Carey issued a message to her fans about this version of the album writing, "It’s a collection of my favorite remixes from the album and a few bonuses that we were able to put together. It’s such a proud moment in my life and I’m so happy to get the chance to celebrate it with my fans on this milestone anniversary, and hopefully with new listeners as well!"

Mariah Carey The Emancipation Of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition)

The Emancipation Of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1

  1. It's Like That with Jermaine Dupri, Fatman Scoop
  2. We Belong Together
  3. Shake It Off
  4. Mine Again
  5. Say Somethin' with Snoop Dogg
  6. Stay The Night
  7. Get Your Number with Jermaine Dupri
  8. One And Only with Twista
  9. Circles
  10. Your Girl
  11. I Wish You Knew
  12. To The Floor with Nelly
  13. Joy Ride
  14. Fly Like A Bird
  15. Don't Forget About Us
  16. Makin' It Last All Night (What It Do) with Jermaine Dupri
  17. Sprung
  18. Secret Love
  19. We Belong Together - Mimi's Late Night Valentine's Mix [Extended]

Disc 2

  1. When I Feel It
  2. Say Somethin' - Solange Southern Star Remix with Solange, John Key
  3. Don't Forget About Us - KAYTRANADA Remix with KAYTRANADA
  4. It's Like That -esentrik Remix with Jermaine Dupri, Fatman Scoop, esentrik
  5. So Lonely (One & Only Pt. II) with Twista
  6. We Belong Together - Remix with Jadakiss, Styles P
  7. Don't Forget About Us - Desert Storm Remix with Fabolous, Styles P, Desert Storm
  8. It's Like That - Scott Storch Remix with Fat Joe, Scott Storch
  9. Shake It Off - Remix with JAY-Z, Jeezy
  10. Say Somethin' - So So Def Remix with Dem Franchize Boyz
  11. Your Girl - Diplomat Remix with Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Diplomat
  12. Don't Forget About Us - Remix with Juelz Santana, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  13. It's Like That - David Morales Classic Mix with David Morales
  14. Say Somethin' - David Morales Stereo Anthem Mix
  15. We Belong Together - Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix with Peter Rauhofer
  16. We Belong Together - Atlantic Soul Radio Mix with Craig C., Martin "Mayhem" Ikin
  17. Don't Forget About Us - Ralphi Rosario & Craig J. Martini At XO Vocal Edit
  18. Shake It Off - A Cappella
  19. Circles - A Cappella
  20. Joy Ride - A Cappella
  21. Don't Forget About Us/We Belong Together - Live from the American Music Awards Soundtrack/Compilation version

