Mariah Carey hasn't dropped a brand-new album since 2018's Caution, but she's been releasing plenty of special editions of her earlier catalog. This Friday (May 30) was the official 20th anniversary of her 2005 record, The Emancipation Of Mimi.
You know, the album that features collaborations with Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Twista, Nelly, and more. Of course, who could forget tracks like "We Belong Together," "Don't Forget About Us," and "Shake It Off?"
Well, Mariah Carey is reliving this era of her decorated and influential career with dozens of remixes. Solange, KAYTRANADA, Fat Joe, Scott Storch, JAY-Z, Jeezy, and others can all be found on the 20+ additional cuts.
Mariah Carey issued a message to her fans about this version of the album writing, "It’s a collection of my favorite remixes from the album and a few bonuses that we were able to put together. It’s such a proud moment in my life and I’m so happy to get the chance to celebrate it with my fans on this milestone anniversary, and hopefully with new listeners as well!"
Mariah Carey The Emancipation Of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition)
The Emancipation Of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
Disc 1
- It's Like That with Jermaine Dupri, Fatman Scoop
- We Belong Together
- Shake It Off
- Mine Again
- Say Somethin' with Snoop Dogg
- Stay The Night
- Get Your Number with Jermaine Dupri
- One And Only with Twista
- Circles
- Your Girl
- I Wish You Knew
- To The Floor with Nelly
- Joy Ride
- Fly Like A Bird
- Don't Forget About Us
- Makin' It Last All Night (What It Do) with Jermaine Dupri
- Sprung
- Secret Love
- We Belong Together - Mimi's Late Night Valentine's Mix [Extended]
Disc 2
- When I Feel It
- Say Somethin' - Solange Southern Star Remix with Solange, John Key
- Don't Forget About Us - KAYTRANADA Remix with KAYTRANADA
- It's Like That -esentrik Remix with Jermaine Dupri, Fatman Scoop, esentrik
- So Lonely (One & Only Pt. II) with Twista
- We Belong Together - Remix with Jadakiss, Styles P
- Don't Forget About Us - Desert Storm Remix with Fabolous, Styles P, Desert Storm
- It's Like That - Scott Storch Remix with Fat Joe, Scott Storch
- Shake It Off - Remix with JAY-Z, Jeezy
- Say Somethin' - So So Def Remix with Dem Franchize Boyz
- Your Girl - Diplomat Remix with Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Diplomat
- Don't Forget About Us - Remix with Juelz Santana, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- It's Like That - David Morales Classic Mix with David Morales
- Say Somethin' - David Morales Stereo Anthem Mix
- We Belong Together - Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix with Peter Rauhofer
- We Belong Together - Atlantic Soul Radio Mix with Craig C., Martin "Mayhem" Ikin
- Don't Forget About Us - Ralphi Rosario & Craig J. Martini At XO Vocal Edit
- Shake It Off - A Cappella
- Circles - A Cappella
- Joy Ride - A Cappella
- Don't Forget About Us/We Belong Together - Live from the American Music Awards Soundtrack/Compilation version