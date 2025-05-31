Ray J Alleges Suge Knight Sexually Assaulted Various Men And Women

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1152 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Suge Knight Sexually Assaulted Men Women Hip Hop News
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ray J previously blasted Suge Knight for claiming that Ray and Diddy were "lovers," and he took things even further.

Ray J has gone viral various times as of late for his comments on the Diddy situation, and so has Suge Knight. However, the two's commentary on Sean Combs' allegations resulted in an unexpected crossover which they are now going to war over.

During his recent conversation with Piers Morgan, Suge Knight claimed Ray J and Diddy were lovers. In response, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Ray accused Suge on his livestream of allegedly sexually assaulting multiple men and women.

"I'm talking about Suge taking n***as, not Diddy," Ray J alleged concerning Suge Knight. "Suge is a big-a** r**er-taker for men, bro. A real taker. And he can't deny this, bro. We used to go to the store and get that n***a, like, 25 sticks of butter. He used to take them back, and he used to shove them up n***as' a** and f**k them, bro. And females, it was crazy, bro.

"I can't even believe that I said that," Ray J continued his allegations against Suge Knight. "But since you're trying to darken my name, Suge, and trying to say some gay s**t about me when you know I got a lot of gay friends. [...] But we know what holes you like. [...] Suge used to take n***as. [...] Suge Knight, you are not my friend, you're not my family. You have disrespected the gay community, you have disrespected me by saying false stories, and I'ma just tell the truth, bro. I've never seen a bigger homosexual than Suge Knight. He is an a** lover."

Read More: Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Claims To Suffer From Anxiety & PTSD Due To His Alleged Abuse

Ray J Suge Knight

Ray J also specifically responded to Suge Knight's claims about him and Diddy. "Now Suge is trying to say that me and Puffy are lovers, that me and Puffy are lovers, bro?" he remarked. "Really, that's how low you want to go, Suge? Ray J and Puffy are lovers?"

"Suge is disappointing me and letting me know that Suge is a complete c**t," he continued. "I never thought that I would say that Suge is a c**t because I've always had Suge's back and I don't mean a**. Unbelievable, Suge. For you to showcase how dirty and dark you are and I've been supporting you even through the dark times..."

Read More: Diddy's Lawyer Brian Steel Questions Accuser's Story During Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
BET Experience Fan Fest - Day 2 Music Suge Knight's Son Challenges Ray J To A Fight And Wants A Date With Brandy On The Line 2.9K
Ray J Calls Out Suge Knight Diddy Hip Hop News Music Ray J Blasts Suge Knight For Alleging He & Diddy Were “Lovers” 738
Marion "Suge" Knight Pretrial Hearing Music Suge Knight Makes Shocking Allegations About 2Pac & Whitney Houston’s Deaths 11.3K
Suge Knight Blasts Snoop Dogg Hip Hop News Music Suge Knight Blasts Snoop Dogg Via Prison Call During Ray J’s “VladTV” Interview 1.8K