Ray J has gone viral various times as of late for his comments on the Diddy situation, and so has Suge Knight. However, the two's commentary on Sean Combs' allegations resulted in an unexpected crossover which they are now going to war over.

During his recent conversation with Piers Morgan, Suge Knight claimed Ray J and Diddy were lovers. In response, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Ray accused Suge on his livestream of allegedly sexually assaulting multiple men and women.

"I'm talking about Suge taking n***as, not Diddy," Ray J alleged concerning Suge Knight. "Suge is a big-a** r**er-taker for men, bro. A real taker. And he can't deny this, bro. We used to go to the store and get that n***a, like, 25 sticks of butter. He used to take them back, and he used to shove them up n***as' a** and f**k them, bro. And females, it was crazy, bro.

"I can't even believe that I said that," Ray J continued his allegations against Suge Knight. "But since you're trying to darken my name, Suge, and trying to say some gay s**t about me when you know I got a lot of gay friends. [...] But we know what holes you like. [...] Suge used to take n***as. [...] Suge Knight, you are not my friend, you're not my family. You have disrespected the gay community, you have disrespected me by saying false stories, and I'ma just tell the truth, bro. I've never seen a bigger homosexual than Suge Knight. He is an a** lover."

Ray J also specifically responded to Suge Knight's claims about him and Diddy. "Now Suge is trying to say that me and Puffy are lovers, that me and Puffy are lovers, bro?" he remarked. "Really, that's how low you want to go, Suge? Ray J and Puffy are lovers?"