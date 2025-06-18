Suge Knight spoke about Diddy's ongoing criminal trial with Aubrey O’Day for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ iHeartRadio podcast, Covering the Diddy Trial. As caught by Billboard, he theorized that the Bad Boy mogul's peers in the industry are afraid of speaking out about the case.

At one point during the interview, O'Day questioned why other artists from the 1990s, such as Mary J. Blige, Ma$e, and Faith Evans, haven't discussed the case much publicly. “The reason why they’re so silent is this: They are so scared,” Suge alleged. “They are slaves. These people are slaves to these people. They’re not scared of the guns and the knives, they’re not scared of the streets. They’re scared of the people in the suites."

Diddy's trial kicked off, last month, after authorities originally arrested him in October 2024. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During the proceedings, Suge Knight's name came up on multiple occasions, including during the testimony of Capricorn Clark and Cassie Ventura.

Suge Knight & Ray J Allegations

Elsewhere during his interview with Aubrey O’Day, Suge Knight addressed Ray J recently accusing him of allegedly sexually assaulting multiple men and women by denying the claim. “Now let’s go to the part of this and reason why I brung up Ray J,” Knight said. “I got love for Ray J. I don’t care for what Ray J say. You know, at the end of the motherf—ing day, Ray is lost. He need help. So let’s not pick on Ray J.”

The singer had made the allegations against Knight during a recent livestream. "Suge is a big-a** r**er-taker for men, bro. A real taker. And he can't deny this, bro. We used to go to the store and get that n***a, like, 25 sticks of butter. He used to take them back, and he used to shove them up n***as' a** and f**k them, bro. And females, it was crazy, bro," he said, as caught by Livebitez.