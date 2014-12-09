Aside from being the widow of hip-hop legend Christopher Wallace, Faith Evans is considered one of the greatest female hip-hop/R&B artists to ever pick up a microphone. She began her music career in 1993 and first entered the mainstream stage when she became the first female artist to sign with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. She has released seven studio-albums and all five reached the top five on the US R&B charts – three of them certified platinum in the US. She has collaborated with several notable artists and producers including Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Havoc, Carl Thomas, The Neptunes, Missy Elliot, The Notorious B.I.G., A Tribe Called Quest, Whitney Houston, DMX, Clipse, Scarface, Twista, Robin Thicke, Capone-N-Noreaga, Jadakiss, and many others. In January 2014, Evans announced plans to drop her eighth studio-album “Incomparable” later this year. Stay posted for details on a release date and tracklist.