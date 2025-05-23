Suge Knight Addresses Cassie's Allegation That Diddy Almost Carried Out A Hit On Suge

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 892 Views
Suge Knight Cassie Diddy Hit Suge Hip Hop News
Marion Suge Knight watches show. during The 7th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards - Show at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage/Getty Images)
Suge Knight has been talking a lot about the Diddy trial, and recently reacted to an allegation from Cassie's witness testimony.

The Diddy trial has held a lot of shocking witness testimony moments so far, but none as crucial as Cassie Ventura's. Her relationship dynamic with Sean Combs has been a big part of the case, although her time on the stand also spoke to other alleged conflicts.

Per AllHipHop, the singer had recalled a 2008 incident in which the Bad Boy mogul and several other men allegedly "covered their heads, grabbed guns, and drove to [Mel's Diner]" after they learned that Suge Knight was there. "I was crying, I was screaming, ‘Please don’t do anything stupid,’" Ventura alleged. "I was just really nervous for them, what it meant, what they were going to do."

David James Diddy
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy's former assistant David James also reportedly testified about an alleged confrontation with the Death Row boss. "It was the first time I realized my life was in danger," he remarked. James allegedly drove with three handguns in his lap on orders to reach Knight's location.

But you may be wondering what Suge himself has to say about all this. The incarcerated executive reportedly hopped on the phone with TMZ recently to discuss this.

Suge Knight's Diddy beef, in his view, was serious enough to warrant Combs using weapons that alleged night. "If he’d have confronted me and he had a gun, you best believe he was going to have to use it, or something was going to happen," he reportedly expressed.

"Things can go wrong when you dealing with drugs and alcohol and even fear," Suge continued. "Some people, if they scared enough… They feel they got to do something. They can’t do it with their hands, so they got to make sure they bring guns." When asked whether he had a gun that night, he reportedly laughed and had the following to say: "You know I ain’t gon' answer that question."

What's more is that Suge Knight's theories about Diddy and Trump might just turn out to be true. Combs' associates allegedly talked with the U.S. president's team to hash out a possible pardon. That's just an unconfirmed report, though, so take it with a grain of salt.

