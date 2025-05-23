Jamie Foxx Addresses Wild Conspiracy Theory That Diddy Tried To Kill Him

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 03: (L-R) Sean Combs and Jamie Foxx attend the Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx appears to have recovered fully since his 2023 health scare, but rumors that Diddy was allegedly behind it continue.

2023 was a frightening year for Jamie Foxx. The comedian suffered a brain bleed that resulted in a stroke, and doctors didn't think he would survive. Fortunately, he did, and he since appears to have made a full recovery. As he healed from the ordeal, someone came up with the wild conspiracy theory that Diddy allegedly had something to do with it. According to him, however, this is definitely not the case.

He confirmed that the Bad Boy founder didn't try to kill him during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable yesterday, per TMZ. Foxx admitted that he did temporarily buy into a different theory, that doctors were trying to create a white clone of him.

He was convinced that it was part of an attempt to make him "sell better overseas." At the time, he was on various medications. "I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, 'These b*tch-a** motherf*ckers are trying to clone me.' And then I saw me walk into my room, but I’m white, so I see the white me," he recalled.

Diddy Trial Day 10
VH1 Big in '04 - Backstage and Audience
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Jamie Foxx during VH1 Big in '04 - Backstage and Audience at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Foxx says he even went off on his psychiatrist over the bizarre theory. "I saw you trying to get the white motherf*cking Jamie Foxx and it ain’t going to happen," he told them. As a result, his dosage of pain meds was lowered.

Diddy is currently on trial, facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Several people from his past have taken the stand so far, including Cassie, a male exotic dancer nicknamed "The Punisher," his ex-assistant, and more.

Kid Cudi even testified yesterday (May 22), alleging that Diddy once broke into his home and traumatized his dog. He also revealed that his Porsche was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail in 2012, and that he suspected the mogul was allegedly behind it.

