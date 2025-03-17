Suge Knight Claims Tyrin Turner Was In Relationships With Dr. Dre, Jamie Foxx, & More In Vulgar Rant

Suge Knight is standing by his over-the-top allegations he made just over a year ago about actor Tyrin Turner.

At this point, Suge Knight may very well have an issue with Tyrin Turner. In a recent interview over the prison phone with The Art Of Dialogue, the former CEO of Death Row Records doubled down on his dubious claims about the actor. Those being that the Menace II Society star is gay and has had secret high-profile relationships. For anyone believing Suge, Turner is in fact married to a woman by the name of Amina Garner. They also share two children and are still together. The convicted felon first began to spread these rumors nearly a year ago to the day. Back then, Knight said that Turner was "gay lovers" with fellow movie star, Jamie Foxx.

However, Tyrin Turner shut that down and blasted the executive. "Me and Jamie have been like brothers and best friends for years. What people don’t understand is that we do a lot of business together. So, you may have seen us a lot." He went on to add, "When you’re dealing with people, people want to throw the little gay rumor [on you]. Somebody always gotta be gay in the world. I know what I like. I would’ve never thought in a million years that Suge would put something out there like that of somebody being gay, especially in the time that we’re living in where it’s okay."

Tyrin Turner Jamie Foxx Relationship

Well, despite his efforts to silence Suge, the latter is sticking to his stories. Not only is he restating his past rumor about Jamie Foxx, but he's also adding a two more men into the mix. Dr. Dre or "Andre," which is what Suge refers to him as during the phone call, and Mr. Dalvin from Jodeci he claims were also with Tyrin. Knight mentioning the former shouldn't be a surprise to anyone at this point, though.

He and the famed West Coast producer have been beefing for a hot minute now. During his vulgar and explosive rant, Suge asserts that "everybody knew it" when it came to Tyrin's alleged relationships with these men. In terms of why the "Andre" and Tyrin "affair" didn't leak publicly is because Suge said "it would be bad for business." Again, Turner has already dismissed these allegations, so it wouldn't surprise us if he lets these roll off his shoulders this time around.

