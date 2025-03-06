Suge Knight's Attorney Is Appalled By Court's Move To Uphold His 28-Year Sentence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 197 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Suge Knight Attorney Appalled Court Uphold 28 Year Sentence Hip Hop News
CENTURY CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 7: Music producer Suge Knight attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Half Past Dead" at Loews Century Plaza Cinema on November 7, 2002 in Century City, California. The film opens in theaters nation wide on Friday November 15, 2002. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
Suge Knight is currently behind bars for a voluntary manslaughter conviction over a fatal hit-and-run in 2015.

Suge Knight may be in the news these days for his wild music industry stories, but that's not all he has on his plate. He recently tried to overturn his 28-year prison sentence for a voluntary manslaughter conviction over a fatal 2015 hit-and-run. According to Rolling Stone, a judge denied this motion in court via a ruling handed down on Tuesday (March 4) due to the motion's untimely and "not sincere" nature. Judge Laura F. Priver "summarily denied" the request for a writ of habeas corpus (a claim of unlawful imprisonment) due to the shaky legal ground in her view.

Back in March of 2023, Suge Knight explained his overturn motion via a petition and subsequent filings, claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic, partial blindness, poor legal help, and housing problems delayed his motion. "It is clear that the petitioner was not as isolated or as helpless to act as he wishes this court to believe," Judge Priver posited. "He was able to file the writ in a timely manner had he chosen to do so." The Death Row boss' lawyer was not happy with this.

Read More: Suge Knight Blasts Snoop Dogg Via Prison Call During Ray J’s “VladTV” Interview

Why Is Suge Knight In Jail?
The 7th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards - Show
Marion Suge Knight watches show. during The 7th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards - Show at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I think the court has grossly erred in the decision it rendered. I think it is legally improper and the court did not follow the law," Suge Knight's attorney David Kenner reportedly stated to Rolling Stone. In fact, he also reportedly called the move "shocking and unconscionable," pointing to his client's right to an evidentiary hearing. "She is unilaterally deciding to believe the [district attorney] while disregarding Mr. Knight’s account," Kenner continued. "This is a violation of every constitutional right he has, which, unfortunately, is nothing new in his case. [...] This case represents the most egregious abuse of prosecutorial and judicial interference with an accused person’s rights that I have ever witnessed. He had fewer rights to communicate with the lawyer of his choice than detainees at Guantanamo Bay."

For those unaware, Suge Knight went to prison in 2018 after he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter. This was in connection to a fatal hit-and-run incident in 2015 in the parking lot of Tam's Burgers in Compton. He claimed self-defense, but his previous felonies and then-present murder charges led him to a plea deal to avoid the possibility of a life sentence.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Laughs Off Suge Knight's "Lies" About Helping Tupac's Alleged Killer

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The 7th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards - Show Music Suge Knight's Attempt At Overturning 28-Year Prison Sentence Fails Miserably 793
2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic Crime Tory Lanez's New Attorney Says He Didn't Represent Suge Knight During Hit-And-Run Case 1220
suge knight podcast Pop Culture Collect Calls With Suge Knight: What We Know 1225
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-KNIGHT Pop Culture Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction 3.6K