Tory Lanez’s New Attorney Says He Didn’t Represent Suge Knight During Hit-And-Run Case
David Kenner did not represent Suge Knight in his most recent case, where he pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run in Compton.
Tory Lanez’s new attorney set the record straight due to presumptions that he represented Suge Knight in the case that sent him to prison.
Late last week, Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff broke the news that Tory found new legal representation. David Kenner will now be representing Tory Lanez in his post-conviction motions. Kenner previously represented Suge Knight in the 90s. However, many believed that it was during the Death Row mogul’s recent trial that sent him to prison.
Kenner called Cuniff to clarify that he only represented Suge during the 90s, most famously during Snoop’s murder trial.
“I just got off the phone with Tory Lanez’s new lawyer David Kenner, and it’s clear to me that people need to stop assuming he represented Suge Knight in the case that put Suge in prison. He didn’t! He represented him in a robbery case back in the 1990s and got him probation,” Cuniff tweeted. “Kenner is unhappy that so many hip-hop blogs etc are saying he was when he actually wasn’t.”
As for Kenner’s role in Tory’s case, he will be “considering all options.” At this point, George Mgdesyan will no longer represent the Canadian rapper.
Cuniff later addressed confusion surrounding Suge Knight’s 2015 plea when he was represented by Matthew Fletcher. She acknowledged that pictures online with Kenner, along with statements during the trial, led to the misinformation spreading across the web.
Following a dramatic trial in December, Tory Lanez is facing upwards of two decades behind bars and deportation. In late December, the jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.