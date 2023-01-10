Tory Lanez’s new attorney set the record straight due to presumptions that he represented Suge Knight in the case that sent him to prison.

Late last week, Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff broke the news that Tory found new legal representation. David Kenner will now be representing Tory Lanez in his post-conviction motions. Kenner previously represented Suge Knight in the 90s. However, many believed that it was during the Death Row mogul’s recent trial that sent him to prison.

COMPTON, CA – FEBRUARY 03: Marian “Suge” Kinght (R) and his Lawyer David E Kenner (L) appear at his arraignmet at Compton Courthouse on February 3, 2015 in Compton, California. Knight is charged with murder and attempted murder after a hit-and-run incident following an argument in a parking lot on January 29. (Photo by Paul Buck – Pool/Getty Images)

Kenner called Cuniff to clarify that he only represented Suge during the 90s, most famously during Snoop’s murder trial.

“I just got off the phone with Tory Lanez’s new lawyer David Kenner, and it’s clear to me that people need to stop assuming he represented Suge Knight in the case that put Suge in prison. He didn’t! He represented him in a robbery case back in the 1990s and got him probation,” Cuniff tweeted. “Kenner is unhappy that so many hip-hop blogs etc are saying he was when he actually wasn’t.”

I just got off the phone with Tory Lanez's new lawyer David Kenner, and it's clear to me that people need to stop assuming he represented Suge Knight in the case that put Suge in prison. He didn't! He represented him in a robbery case back in the 1990s and got him probation. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 9, 2023

Kenner was not Suge Knight's lawyer for his most recent case, in which he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter over a fatal hit-and-run at Tam's Burgers in Compton. Kenner is unhappy that so many hip-hop blogs etc are saying he was when he actually wasn't. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 9, 2023

Kenner's biggest claim to fame appears to be getting Snoop Dogg acquitted of murder aka "murder was the case that they gave me." He told me he has a video of Snoop at his 80th birthday party saying, "Without David Kenner, there'd be no Snoop Dogg." https://t.co/FIk3AuyHcQ — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 9, 2023

As for Kenner’s role in Tory’s case, he will be “considering all options.” At this point, George Mgdesyan will no longer represent the Canadian rapper.

Kenner confirmed to me that George Mgdesyan is no longer representing Tory Lanez. It's David Kenner all the way. Regarding post-conviction motions, he told me he's considering all options. He may discuss this a bit tomorrow in court, but the big stuff won't come until later. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 9, 2023

Cuniff later addressed confusion surrounding Suge Knight’s 2015 plea when he was represented by Matthew Fletcher. She acknowledged that pictures online with Kenner, along with statements during the trial, led to the misinformation spreading across the web.

More about the 2015 case. Kenner didn’t represent Suge during the plea. That was Matthew Fletcher. Given all the issues surrounding the case and Fletcher, it’s certainly understandable that Kenner is a little sensitive about being associated with it. https://t.co/QSNaPXx574 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 9, 2023

Following a dramatic trial in December, Tory Lanez is facing upwards of two decades behind bars and deportation. In late December, the jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.