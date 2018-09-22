suge knight jr
- Pop Culture50 Cent & Suge Knight's Son Shade Jada Pinkett Smith With Dark Humor MemesEverybody's chiming in on the actress and talk show host's confessions and claims, and unfortunately for her, much of it isn't pretty.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSuge Knight Jr. Says Dad Would Think Chris Rock's "Suge Smith" Was FunnyHowever, Jr. also says he was "bored" with Rock's "Selective Outrage" special until the comedian mentioned Suge.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTory Lanez's New Attorney Says He Didn't Represent Suge Knight During Hit-And-Run CaseDavid Kenner did not represent Suge Knight in his most recent case, where he pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run in Compton. By Aron A.
- MusicSuge Knight's Son Approves Of Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row RecordsLooks like everyone is on the same page.By Thomas Galindo
- RandomSuge Knight's Son Shares "New" Photo Of Tupac ShakurSuge Knight's son Suge J. Knight shares what he claims to be a new photo of Tupac Shakur on what would have been the rapper's 49th birthday.By Alex Zidel
- BeefSuge Knight's Son Sets Out To Embarrass Eminem: "This Guy F*cking Sucks"Suge Jacob Knight wants to end Eminem's career.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSuge Knight's Son Says Tupac Is Dead But Still Releasing New MusicSuge Knight Jr. previously suggested that Tupac was still alive.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSuge Knight Recalls Tupac Wanting To Stage His Own Death Weeks Before MurderSuge also reportedly says that Cardi B is "Tupac with a skirt."By Alex Zidel
- MusicSuge Knight Labels Cardi B "Tupac In A Skirt," Pitches "Bardi x Makaveli"Suge Knight refuses to silence his son's outlandish 2pac conspiracies.By Devin Ch
- MusicSuge Knight Jr Responds To Drug Claims, Seeks "Hottest Producer" For Pac ProjectHe continues his search for the hottest producer to shape 2pac's "upcoming project."By Zaynab
- MusicSuge Knight's Death Row Downfall Explained By Ex-Security ChiefA 2005 no-show in court may be at the center of Death Row's collapse.By Devin Ch
- MusicDaz Dillinger Celebrates Suge Knight's 28-Year Prison Sentence"Shout out to Suge Knight Jr. Go visit your Daddy, he needs you!"By Devin Ch