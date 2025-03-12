Suge Knight's Son Questions Dr. Dre And Eminem's Relevance Amidst Feud

Suge Knight got into it with Snoop Dogg, and now his son has decided to keep the trend alive by going at two other legends.

Suge Knight and his son have declared war on some of the biggest names in hip hop history. It's a tough spot to be in, but it's not like they have much of a choice. Knight has picked fights with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Eminem over the years, and they have made their disdain for him known. A diss track recorded in the mid-00s by Eminem recently leaked online. Snoop Dogg accused Knight of being jealous that he purchased Death Row Records. Well, Suge Knight's son decided to respond to all of them at the same time.

Suge J. Knight shared an article detailing Eminem's leaked "Smack You" diss. The rapper fired back at Em with a diss of his own, and made it clear to his Instagram followers that the dislike is mutual. "They leaking my old songs but the message still stands," he asserted. The comment about old songs having "leaked" reads like a dig in of itself. In a previous statement, the younger Knight criticized Eminem for recording the diss in his prime, then doing nothing to follow it up for two decades. "An honorable man doesn’t kick the defenseless," he explained. "Where is his truth? Maybe he will finally have the courage to confess it?"

Suge Knight Vs. Dr. Dre

Suge Knight's son then turned his ire towards Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. The two artists helped put Death Row Records on the map in the 1990s but Suge J. Knight drew attention to the fact that their last album, Missionary, underperformed. "We know it’s true," he wrote in a separate Instagram post. "Been almost 5 years with a Dr. Dre album collaboration and it all flopped." Suge J. Knight's comment arrives less than a day after his father made the same criticism on Art of Dialogue.

"You and Dr. Dre got together, Andre says it's the best album he ever did in his whole life," Knight told the interview. "We couldn't tell because it came and went so fast." The elder Knight has said dozens of damaging things about Dre over the years, from questioning his sexuality to implying that he was aware of Diddy's alleged crimes. Nothing has been substantiated, of course, and Dr. Dre has made a point of not responding to Knight or his son.

