Eminem's “Smack You” Leak Leads To A Diss Track From Suge Knight's Son

Suge Knight‘s son took aim at Eminem for a new collaboration with the Polish rap group, Elita Kaliska, titled, “Ocean Krwi.” Suge J Knight is angry with the legendary rapper after the unreleased song, “Smack You,” surfaced online back in January. The track, which appears to stem from the mid-2000s, sees Eminen blame Suge Knight for the deaths of both 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G.

While Suge J doesn't call out Eminem by name on the track, he explained the meaning to NME. “Eminem claims that the song was created in the mid-2000s. It’s strange that it’s being released now, when my father has no chance to defend himself. It’s also strange that he had many opportunities to tell him all this to his face, but didn’t have the courage,” Knight said. “An honorable man doesn’t kick the defenseless, so I decided to defend my father’s honor and record my response as part of a song that happened to be about this topic. If Em claims that this song is from two decades ago and declared in it that he will reveal the alleged truth about my father’s connection to the attack on ‘Pac, then where is his truth? Maybe he will finally have the courage to confess it?"

Eminem's "Smack You"

As for "Smack You," the track surfaced among a number of other unreleased songs from throughout Eminem's career. On it, he raps: "I’m holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet.” A spokesperson for the rapper condemned the leaks at the time, telling XXL that Eminem never intended them to be for "public consumption." He noted that they are "not relevant so many years later. The latest in a line of unfinished material released against artists’ will and without their permission.”

In other news, Suge Knight Jr. recently made headlines for challenging Ray J to a fight with a date with Brandy on the line. He and his father were mad at Ray for a recent inteview he did with VladTV.