Jelly Roll Urges Eminem And MGK To Squash Years Long Feud

The artist claims they're similar.

Jelly Roll occupies an interesting space. He rides a fine line between genres, and has established professional relationships with both Eminem and MGK. He's a fan of both artists, and he has even recorded multiple songs with MGK. Jelly Roll's hope, however, is that Eminem and MGK ultimately squash their differences. The two superstars have been feuding for almost a decade, and have yet to break bread with each other. Jelly Roll hopes that he can be the bridge between their two worlds.

Jelly Roll discussed the contentious relationship between Eminem and MGK during a recent stint on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast. He admitted that his dream is to one day bring them together and show just how much they have in common. "My heart is always to bring them together one day," Jelly Roll said. "I see so much more of them in each other than they know." The artist admitted that he's a bit hesitant to breach the topic with Eminem, since they are still getting to know each other. "I'm just still kinda glad that I'm in that circumference to be able to have them conversations."

Jelly Roll Thinks Both Rappers Actually Respect Each Other

Jelly Roll and MGK are much closer, and the former told the Flagrant panel that they both grew up idolizing Eminem. "If you got mentioned in an Eminem song, it was like getting mentioned in a comedy special," he recalled thinking at a young age. "You couldn't be hotter if you got mentioned in an Eminem [song]." Roll believes that Eminem's willingness to trade disses with MGK denoted a sign of respect. Andrew Schulz agreed, and claimed that MGK's respect went up in the aftermath of the Slim Shady battle.

It seems like Eminem may be ready to bury the hatchet with MGK. The rapper acknowledged all of the beefs he's had over the years on his 2024 song "Guilty Conscience 2." He made it clear that he wanted to move on from the combative aspects of his career and embrace a more positive outlook. Eminem also joked about MGK having sex with his mother during a parody interview with himself. Maybe Jelly Roll's job will be easier than he realizes.