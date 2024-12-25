Eminem Claims Kendrick Lamar Deserves To Sweep Grammy Awards

Slim is definitely team K. Dot.

Eminem had a big 2024. The rapper dropped The Death of Slim Shady, his most acclaimed album in years, and scored a few hit singles along the way. Em delighted fans with his rollout, too which included an interview with his titular alter ego. Eminem is likely to secure a few nominations in the rap categories when the Grammy Awards come around in 2025. The thing is, he doesn't expect to win any of them. He declared Kendrick Lamar the favorite to win each of the rap categories. Straight up: Eminem predicts a K. Dot sweep.

Eminem was asked about the upcoming Grammy Awards during a radio interview on Christmas Eve. The rapper graciously accepted praise for his album, but felt that the competition was stiff in categories that he'd compete in. Kendrick Lamar is the number one reason why. "It's very stiff competition," Eminem told the host. "Kendrick's gonna sweep that sh*t. He's going to and he should." Eminem's humility should not come as a surprise. The rapper has always been open about the artists who inspire him to up his game. He cited Lamar and J. Cole as two people who have compelled him to improve as a rapper over the last decade.

Eminem Considers Kendrick Lamar "Stiff Competition"

"My role in today's hip hop is to always try to be the best rapper," Eminem told XXL in 2022. "That's how I want to feel inside. That's what I want to feel. I can't do that until I listen to... what the f*ck did Kendrick just put out?" Eminem says that his desire to be the best rapper alive keeps him recording, and attuned to what people like Lamar drop. "I hyper-focus on people like Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, J. Cole and Big Sean," he said. "Watching them and how the f*ck they're doing their sh*t. Because they're also focused on being the best rappers."