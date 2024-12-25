Eminem Claims Kendrick Lamar Deserves To Sweep Grammy Awards

BYElias Andrews361 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Kendrick Lamar performs in the Pepsi Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Slim is definitely team K. Dot.

Eminem had a big 2024. The rapper dropped The Death of Slim Shady, his most acclaimed album in years, and scored a few hit singles along the way. Em delighted fans with his rollout, too which included an interview with his titular alter ego. Eminem is likely to secure a few nominations in the rap categories when the Grammy Awards come around in 2025. The thing is, he doesn't expect to win any of them. He declared Kendrick Lamar the favorite to win each of the rap categories. Straight up: Eminem predicts a K. Dot sweep.

Eminem was asked about the upcoming Grammy Awards during a radio interview on Christmas Eve. The rapper graciously accepted praise for his album, but felt that the competition was stiff in categories that he'd compete in. Kendrick Lamar is the number one reason why. "It's very stiff competition," Eminem told the host. "Kendrick's gonna sweep that sh*t. He's going to and he should." Eminem's humility should not come as a surprise. The rapper has always been open about the artists who inspire him to up his game. He cited Lamar and J. Cole as two people who have compelled him to improve as a rapper over the last decade.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Is Hip-Hop's MVP For 2024

Eminem Considers Kendrick Lamar "Stiff Competition"

"My role in today's hip hop is to always try to be the best rapper," Eminem told XXL in 2022. "That's how I want to feel inside. That's what I want to feel. I can't do that until I listen to... what the f*ck did Kendrick just put out?" Eminem says that his desire to be the best rapper alive keeps him recording, and attuned to what people like Lamar drop. "I hyper-focus on people like Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, J. Cole and Big Sean," he said. "Watching them and how the f*ck they're doing their sh*t. Because they're also focused on being the best rappers."

The influence goes both ways. Kendrick Lamar has cited Eminem as an influence on his rhyming style in the past. Fans drew comparisons between the two rappers as recently as Lamar's new album, GNX. Fans felt that Lamar was directly channeling Em on the standout cut "Reincarnated." It'll be intriguing to see whether Eminem's prediction about the upcoming Grammy Awards comes true. Given how many people love GNX, it's safe bet.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2024

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...