Big Sean Gives Eminem His Flowers After Their Latest Collab Single

BYElias Andrews148 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Big Sean In Concert - Detroit, MI
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 06: Big Sean (L) and with special guest Eminem perform in concert in their hometown of Detroit at Joe Louis Arena on November 6, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
One Detroit legend praising another.

Big Sean and Eminem don't have a lot in common on the surface. Well, corny punchlines aside. Sean is a hitmaker, a lyricist who dedicates himself to making smooth, R&B-influenced music. Em is the definitive lyrical miracle, a wordsmith who can seemingly make anything rhyme (angrily). That said, these Detroit superstars get along. They have collaborated multiple times over the years, but their new single may be their best yet. It may be a hit, but for Big Sean, it means something much more.

Sean hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on the new single, "Tobey." The former GOOD Music star took the opportunity to reveal some interesting details about his past. Namely, the first rap album he ever bought. "Not gon hold you," he explained. "Slim Shady LP was the first CD I bought wit my own money at Costco." He then broke down the ways in which this childhood purchase led him to this specific moment in time. "Me n Em bout 4 songs in now (DVE, No Favors, Detroit 2 Cypher)," he noted. "But being on The Death of Slim Shady is full circle. I ain't know when I bought that, that I'd be one of the next 1's out da city..."

Read More: Eminem, Big Sean, & More Celebrate Return Of Detroit's Michigan Central Station With Massive Concert

Eminem Has Also Praised Big Sean In The Past

In a separate tweet, Big Sean praised Eminem for being "real" in his interactions. The praise has run both ways for quite some time, however. Em named Big Sean as one of the rappers who inspire him to work on his craft and not get lazy. "I don't hyper-focus on numbers and being on charts," he told XXL in 2022. "What I hyper-focus on is people like Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, J. Cole and Big Sean, and watching them and how the f*ck they're doing their sh*t. Because they're also focused on being the best rappers."

If we let Sean tell it, Eminem considers him to be one of the most dangerous emcees alive. The rapper went on Big Boy Radio to relay Eminem's high praise after the release of "No Favors." "He was telling me how much he loved my verse," Big Sean recalled. "He was like, 'I respect you […] you're one of the most dangerous emcees." An unlikely pairing, but one that has seemingly stood the test of time. Especially for Detroit fans.

Read More: Proof’s Son Reveals He's Playing An Important Role In Big Sean‘s Upcoming Album

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesMusicEminem Apparently Called Big Sean "One Of the Most Dangerous Emcees"414
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsMusicBig Sean Recalls Nearly Getting Eminem To Perform Over A J Dilla Beat With Him1290
Big Sean In Concert - Detroit, MIMusicEminem Announces New Single "Tobey" With Big Sean & BabyTron Dropping Very Soon6.4K
2024 NFL Draft - Round 1MusicBig Sean Hints At New Album, Fans Joke That Kendrick Lamar Will Drop At The Same Time2.3K