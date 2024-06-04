Eminem, Big Sean, & More Celebrate Return Of Detroit's Michigan Central Station With Massive Concert

37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Several hometown celebrities will be in attendance.

Eminem, Big Sean, Common, and several more artists will be traveling to Detroit later this week to celebrate the reopening of the city's iconic Michigan Central Station. The concert, titled Live from Detroit, will also feature celebrity presenters including Barry Sanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, Judge Greg Mathis, Loni Love, Sam Richardson, Taylor Lautner, Mike Epps, and Sophia Bush. Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, will serve as executive producers.

The show will take place over the course of 90 minutes and “ignite and showcase the spirit of Detroit through a lineup of musical performances, short films, appearances by local luminaries, and narratives of innovation and culture from across the city and the region.” Other artists performing include Slum Village, Diana Ross, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Theo Parrish, The Clark Sisters, and The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Eminem & Big Sean Perform In Detroit

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 06: Big. Sean (L) and special guest Eminem perform in concert in their hometown of Detroit at Joe. Louis Arena on November 6, 2015, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford, said in a statement caught by CBS News: “Michigan Central means a great deal to us all. In many ways, this building tells the story of our city. This Station was our Ellis Island — a place where dreamers in search of new jobs and new opportunities first set foot in Detroit. But once the last train pulled out, it became a place where hope left. In 2018, I decided it was time to change that by reimagining this station as a place of possibility again.”

Michigan Central Station Reopens After 30 Years

NBC will be live-streaming the event on Peacock and their YouTube channel on June 6 at 8:30 PM, ET. The concert comes after Eminem dropped the biggest streaming debut of his career, "Houdini," last week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem and the upcoming concert on HotNewHipHop.

