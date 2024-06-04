Eminem, Big Sean, & More Celebrate Return Of Detroit's Michigan Central Station With Massive Concert

Several hometown celebrities will be in attendance.

NBC will be live-streaming the event on Peacock and their YouTube channel on June 6 at 8:30 PM, ET. The concert comes after Eminem dropped the biggest streaming debut of his career, " Houdini ," last week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem and the upcoming concert on HotNewHipHop.

Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford, said in a statement caught by CBS News: “Michigan Central means a great deal to us all. In many ways, this building tells the story of our city. This Station was our Ellis Island — a place where dreamers in search of new jobs and new opportunities first set foot in Detroit. But once the last train pulled out, it became a place where hope left. In 2018, I decided it was time to change that by reimagining this station as a place of possibility again.”

The show will take place over the course of 90 minutes and “ignite and showcase the spirit of Detroit through a lineup of musical performances, short films, appearances by local luminaries, and narratives of innovation and culture from across the city and the region.” Other artists performing include Slum Village , Diana Ross, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Theo Parrish, The Clark Sisters, and The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Eminem , Big Sean , Common , and several more artists will be traveling to Detroit later this week to celebrate the reopening of the city's iconic Michigan Central Station. The concert, titled Live from Detroit, will also feature celebrity presenters including Barry Sanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, Judge Greg Mathis, Loni Love, Sam Richardson, Taylor Lautner, Mike Epps, and Sophia Bush. Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, will serve as executive producers.

