Skilla Baby Doesn't Believe Eminem Is The Best Rapper In Detroit

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
Skilla Baby at the the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Skilla Baby says no one in his hometown would pick Eminem.

Skilla Baby shared a hot take regarding Eminem and the city of Detroit during an appearance on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast. Speaking with the actress, Skilla argued that the legendary artist isn't the best rapper out of his hometown. Instead, he says the title is constantly switching hands.

“Numbers wise, Eminem is the best Detroit rapper but the gag is nobody would say that in Detroit. Everybody had a turn being Detroit’s favorite rapper," he said. "Sada Baby had a turn, Tee Grizzley had a turn, Babyface Ray had a turn, Veeze is one of Detroit’s best rappers, Baby Smoove. Everybody had their turn being the best in the city. What we lack is consistency. Nobody has consistently been Detroit’s favorite rapper.”

Eminem Performs "Live From Detroit: The Concert At Michigan Central"

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

From there, Skilla added: “Numbers wise, it’s Eminem but nobody in Detroit is playing Eminem right now and I was an Eminem fan as a kid. I’m a fan of Eminem but do we consider him our best rapper? I don’t think Detroit does." Afterward, he listed some other artists he forgot to mention as well. "No shade to anybody names I left off Detroit is full of great rappers and I can’t forget Kash Doll, Big Sean, and Dej [Loaf] of course," he concluded. Check out Skilla's full interview with Keke Palmer below.

Skilla Baby Speaks With Keke Palmer

Skilla's controversial take comes as Eminem prepares for the release of his next album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). He dropped the project’s second single “Tobey,” featuring Big Sean and Babytron, earlier this week. The full album will be hitting streaming services on July 12. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem on HotNewHipHop.

