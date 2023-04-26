goat
- MusicKanye West Declares Himself The GOAT In Unique FashionKanye West is still filled with confidence.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRick Ross Thinks Most Rappers Have The Same Top 3 MCs List For This ReasonAccording to Rozay, almost every spitter out there acknowledges that these three legends took the culture to a whole new level.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne & 2 Chainz Make A Pick For The GOAT ProducerLil Wayne and 2 Chainz share their picks. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Names This Future Mixtape As The Greatest Of All TimeLil Wayne has great taste.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Crowns Nicki Minaj The G.O.A.T. Of Young MoneyFans are debating amongst themselves.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNo Malice Hopes Clipse Can Collaborate With Coldplay And The KillersThe duo may be hoping to go a long way from where they started. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Labels “Pink Friday 2” One Of The “Greatest Albums Of All Time”Nicki Minaj has high expectations for her new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicMaster P Reveals Why Lil Wayne Is The GOATThe GOAT debate has been around for a long time. By Alexander Cole
- MusicMike Dean Reminds Everyone That He's The "GOAT"Mike Dean set the record straight.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNick Cannon Says Drake's "For All The Dogs" Is His Best AlbumNick Cannon says Drake has certified his status as "the goat" with "For All The Dogs."By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Cube Asks People To Stop Calling Him A "GOAT"The Los Angeles legend isn't a fan of the title for whatever reason, although he clarified that he does appreciate the respect.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Believes Southern Rap Fans Rate Him Above Jay-ZBoosie is confident that the south would take him over Jay-Z.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTimbaland Labels Dr. Dre "The Greatest To Ever Do It"Timbaland says Dr. Dre is his "favorite producer."By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Cube Responds After Tony Yayo Puts The Notorious B.I.G. Above Him As A StorytellerIce Cube says that everyone is entitled to their own opinion after Tony Yayo picked Biggie as a better storyteller over him.By Cole Blake
- SportsBrandon Miller Picks A Very Surprising Player As His GOATYou'll never give who the Alabama standout chose over MJ and LeBron.By Ben Mock
- MusicWestside Gunn Says 2Pac & Biggie Called Him The Goat In One Of His DreamsWestside Gunn says that 2Pac and Biggie visited him in a dream.By Cole Blake
- SportsJamal Murray Picks His Top Five NBA Players Of All TimeJamal Murray gave his thoughts in the "Greatest Of All Time" debate.By Ben Mock
- MusicThe D.O.C. Explains Picking Biggie As His No.1 ArtistThe D.O.C. says that Biggie's humility set him apart from other artists.By Cole Blake
- MusicRussell Westbrook Picks Nipsey Hussle As The GOAT Over JAY-Z, Eminem, & MoreRussell Westbrook has narrowed down his picks for the greatest rapper of all time.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuavo Shares His GOAT Rapper And GOAT ActorQuavo reveals his GOAT list for rappers and actors.By James Jones