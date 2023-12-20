Lil Wayne Crowns Nicki Minaj The G.O.A.T. Of Young Money

In a recent interview with Complex, hip-hop icon Lil Wayne left the rap community buzzing as he gave the title of the greatest rapper ever signed to Young Money upon none other than the incomparable Nicki Minaj. Weezy, whose influence on the genre is legendary, didn't mince his words when asked about his "Goat Young Money artist," sparking a debate among fans and commentators alike: Nicki or Drake? With an undoubtful expression, Lil Wayne didn't hesitate in his answer. The Young Money label, founded by Lil Wayne himself, has been home to some of the biggest names in the game, making the title of the greatest a highly coveted accolade. The proclamation didn't just leave fans intrigued; it also reignited the ongoing discourse about the hierarchy within Young Money's elite roster.

Nicki Minaj, whose multifaceted talent has left an unforgettable mark on the rap scene, has been a powerhouse in the industry since her breakthrough mixtapes. In fact, her most recent album Pink Friday 2 is already breaking barriers and achieving accomplishments. Her project is the highest-selling female rap album of 2023 so far. Lil Wayne's endorsement adds another layer of validation to her status as an influential force in hip-hop. Although, it's a well known fact that Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj have a supportive relationship with each other. Nicki Minaj recently announced that Lil Wayne will be replacing her at the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert series.

Lil Wayne Names Nicki Minaj

Moreover, from her magnetic stage presence to her razor-sharp lyricism, Minaj has consistently pushed boundaries, breaking gender norms and dominating a male-dominated industry. As the news circulated, fans took to social media to express their opinions on the matter. The ongoing Nicki vs. Drake debate gained fresh fuel, with supporters of each artist passionately defending their favorite. Drake, who has enjoyed immense success under the Young Money umbrella, remains an undeniable force in the rap game, boasting an unparalleled string of chart-topping hits and a global fanbase. "Drake is a bigger. But thats cause hes Hyped. Nicki is better talent wise," one fan debated.

"I agree. Drake only steals songs he's not a rapper he's a cover artist," enother person said. Lil Wayne's choice undoubtedly sparks conversation, but it also underscores the richness of Young Money's talent pool. The label has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of contemporary hip-hop, giving rise to artists who have left an impact on the culture. "In reality…..Drake did way more numbers then her… they always had slight competition so weezy was throwin shade at drake," another said. As the debate goes on, one thing is clear: Lil Wayne's endorsement carries weight. Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

