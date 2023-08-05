Birdman Believes A Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Show Would Net Them $20 Million

Birdman’s very proud of all of his alumni of Cash Money and Young Money, but when those label names come up, there’s a particular trio that immediately comes to mind. Moreover, the rapper and executive recently reflected on how much Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne could make if they did a show together. After all, it’s been a long time (almost a year, and almost a decade before that) since they shared the stage for a performance. Considering the legendary status that they all reached in the game, people would pay a lot of money to see such spectacle. Baby knows this, and told The 85 South Comedy Show podcast just how much a potential show could net the iconic trifecta.

“So you know with Nicki and Drake, that s**t about $15-20million a show,” Birdman stated. “Big facts. A lot of [money on the table]. $4-5million a show. We’ve been offered about $4-5million a show. That’s without Drake and Nicki.” Of course, it’s unsurprising that Lil Wayne alone would be worth so much for a concert. However, his remarks open up the possibility that a Young Money reunion show (or tour, hopefully) would be a massive moment for the culture.

Birdman Speaks On Money-Making Potential Of Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Show

Still, we do have to recognize that Young Money is no longer what it was, with each artist going on to shape their own careers. Sure, Weezy still commits to his label artists and Nicki Minaj remains on Young Money, but Drake moved onto OVO and Republic, which Nicki also partnered with. Regardless, Drizzy’s still loyal to Birdman, Cash Money, and Young Money. “I’m always going to be involved in the Cash Money/Young Money imprint,” he told Rap Radar in 2019. “And my loyalty, like I said, always lies there.”

Meanwhile, the last time the three performed together was at the 6 God’s October World Weekend festival in August of 2022. It was the first time they did so in nearly ten years, and it made for an electrifying moment. With Pink Friday 2, For All The Dogs, and Tha Carter VI on the way, hopefully they can reunite on wax, too. If not, they have that $20 million show to wager on. For more news on Birdman, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj, stay posted on HNHH.

