- MusicBirdman Believes A Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Show Would Net Them $20 MillionYoung Money would make big money for some time onstage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Plays Unreleased Sheck Wes Verse On "FE!N," Selling Ferrari For $4 MillionThe "UTOPIA" track mainly features Playboi Carti, but there was a time when Mudboy had a more prominent appearance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKevin McCall Must Pay Ex-Girlfriend $1.5 Million For Alleged Assault On FreewaySince the artist stopped responding to the suit, the court awarded his partner with a default judgement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Reportedly Has His Sights On $37 Million Miami MansionIt looks like there will be more than one Promise Land in the rap mogul's real estate portfolio.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBirdman Scammed Out Of $5.4 Million In Oil BusinessThe FBI searched for the culprit for ten years and interviewed the Cash Money executive to try to catch him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Tech50 Cent's $1.5 Million "Jet Car" Will Have You Begging For The FutureA lot of rappers boast around riding around in spaceships, but can they ride at 250 miles per hour?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFamous Dex Signs $5.6 Million Label DealThe "Drip From My Walk" MC seemingly renegotiated his deal with 300 Entertainment, or perhaps signed a new one altogether.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Took Out $48 Million Mortgage To Purchase Malibu MansionHer new clifftop Malibu mansion was previously owned by Cindy Crawford and worked with Britney Spears' ex-business manager in the deal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDetroit Rapper Crème Serving Prison Time For Stealing Millions Via Tax FraudThe Deuces Wild duo member pleaded guilty after her December arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Allegedly Sued For Millions After Bailing On Concerts: ReportTwo lawsuits have been brought up against the 26-year-old New Yorker.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomOver 69 Pounds Of Cocaine Found & Seized On A Cruise ShipThe bricks were estimated to be valued over $5 million. By Madusa S.
- MusicYo Gotti Locks In Deal On $7.6 Million Los Angeles MansionThe "Drop" rapper forked over a hefty sum for his new mansion.By EJ Panaligan
- MusicRapper Chad Focus Gets 30-Month Sentence For Stealing Millions From EmployerThe rapper allegedly stole over $4 million from his employer to help fund his own music career.By Kevin Goddard
- Antics21 Savage Claims He Made $5 Million This Month21 Savage hustles hard even during a pandemic, claiming that he made $5 million in a month.By Alex Zidel