R. Kelly Accuser Targets Singer's Royalties For Owed $9 Million

R. Kelly may be serving a 27-year prison sentence, but his legal troubles and financial burdens continue to mount. Six of his accusers have filed a lawsuit seeking to seize his music royalties to collect on a nearly $10 million judgment. The plaintiffs—Lizette Martinez, Lisa Van Allen, Kelly Rodgers, Faith Rodgers, Roderick Gartell, and Gem Pratts—won a $10.36 million default judgment in 2022 after Kelly and his co-defendants, including former manager Donnell Russell, failed to appear in court. With accrued interest, the debt now stands at $9,937,314.38. A previous garnishment recovered $210,639.77, covering just a fraction of the accumulating interest.

The lawsuit stems from allegations of harassment, intimidation, and retaliation tied to Kelly and his associates, particularly following the release of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly. The court awarded significant payouts to the victims, ranging from $1.15 million to $2.75 million, along with punitive damages and legal fees. Universal Music confirmed that Kelly continues to earn royalties from a 1991 publishing deal, despite the agreement being terminated in 2019 amid his mounting legal battles. While Universal still collects and disburses payments on his behalf, the plaintiffs are now asking the court to redirect all future royalty earnings until the judgment is fully satisfied.

R. Kelly's Royalties Wanted In $9 Million Dollar Judgement

Kelly, imprisoned on separate federal sex trafficking and racketeering convictions, insists he was unaware of the legal proceedings that led to the default judgment. He also denied that Russell was ever his manager, distancing himself from Russell’s actions. Russell infamously attempted to silence Kelly’s accusers by calling in a false gun threat to a Manhattan theater hosting a screening of Surviving R. Kelly. His effort succeeded in shutting down the event, but it also landed him a one-year prison sentence.