r. kelly
- Pop CultureDrea Kelly Net Worth 2024: What Is R. Kelly's Choreographer Ex-Wife Worth?Discover Drea Kelly's multifaceted career in dance and entertainment, and her empowering journey beyond the spotlight.By Rain Adams
- MusicR. Kelly Claims Ignorance Over $10.5 Million Lawsuit Against Him For Shooting ThreatThe suit stems from Kelly and his alleged manager Donnell Russell reportedly shutting down a "Surviving R. Kelly" screening in 2018.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTory Lanez, R. Kelly & More Celebrity Prisoners' Christmas Meals RevealedAccording to a new TMZ report, we have this curious, albeit voyeuristic, look into how convicts are spending the holiday season.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCelebrity Thanksgiving Meals: Tory Lanez, R. Kelly, And Suge Knight All Eat Pumpkin Pie In PrisonThough they're being housed at different facilities on the West Coast, Suge and Tory were each served the same holiday meal.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicR. Kelly Beat Wallo In Prison Talent Show, Gillie Da Kid ClaimsGillie got jokes.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBoosie Badazz Would Take R. Kelly Over Michael Jackson In A VerzuzBoosie turned heads when he backed R. Kelly over the King Of Pop in a hypothetical Verzuz battle.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDame Dash Believes R. Kelly Is Where He Belongs For Grooming AaliyahHe also blasted Jay-Z for making collab projects with the disgraced R&B singer. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsCam'ron Likens Chad Ochocino To R. Kelly In Scathing RantCam'ron had a lot to say yesterday.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Theororized About Jay-Z Trying To Kill Him While In Jail, Former Cellmate ClaimsRonnie Bo had plenty to dish on about living with Kelly during his interview with "Hip-Hop News Uncensored."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGunna Vs. R. Kelly: Twitter Debates After Atlanta Nightclub VideoIs Gunna being treated worse than R. Kelly? Some on Twitter seem to think so.By Noah Grant
- MusicTimbaland Calls R. Kelly "The King Of R&B," Fans Lash BackThe producer said that we should separate the art from the artist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentAaliyah's Biggest Hits: Songs That Defined A GenerationRevisit Aaliyah's timeless hits that shaped the R&B & Hip Hop landscape, showcasing her iconic voice and the legacy she left behind. By Erika Marie
- MusicCassidy Shares Thoughts On R. Kelly's Sex CrimesThe disgraced singer's former collaborator says he's not "here to point the finger" and just respects the music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureR. Kelly & Aaliyah's Alleged Biological Daughter Sits Down For InterviewLove, who claims to be the two singers' biological daughter, acknowledged her story as "crazy" and said it'll be hard to prove.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeExtortionists On Black Market Pushed R Kelly Sex Tape: DetailsThis comes just after the singer was sentenced to an additional 20 years.By Kairi Coe
- CrimeR. Kelly Charged With 20 More Years In Prison, Twitter ReactsThe rapper faces additional years in prison for child pornography and enticement of a minor charges.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicR. Kelly Sentenced To One More Additional Year Of Prison Time In Chicago CaseWhile he was sentenced to 20 years in his Chicago case, the judge said he'll serve most of that time concurrently with his existing 30-year sentence from his New York trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares