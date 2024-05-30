7 Lawsuits That Stained These Artists' Legacies

Explore seven high-profile lawsuits that tarnished the careers and legacies of renowned artists, revealing the dark side of fame.

Musicians work hard to earn a living and become globally renowned stars. However, a negative news story or occurrence can tarnish an accomplished artist's legacy. This can be in the form of celebrity lawsuits. Many rappers and R&B artists had their legacies questioned after legal battles. Although some of these artists survived or recovered from these lawsuits, they became an unwanted entry in their lives or careers—something people know them for besides their craft.

Rap mogul Diddy is famous for founding Bad Boy Records and helping many musicians rise to the top of their careers. He also enjoyed massive success as a rapper and music producer. However, Diddy has been in the news for the wrong reasons since November 2023, after his former longtime partner and singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against him. In the suit, she claimed Diddy sexually and physically assaulted her, among other damaging allegations. Diddy quickly settled the lawsuit but has since seen seven more lawsuits filed against him.

Leaked footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel lobby soiled his image even further. Although the rapper apologized for his actions, too much damage had been done and one can only wonder what becomes of him. Besides Diddy, many more MCs have suffered celebrity lawsuits that soiled their legacies. Let's dive in and see who these artists are.

7. Mystikal Gets Jail Term After Sexual Assault Conviction

It is easy to forget that Mystikal was a Grammy Award nominee. The New Orleans native is famous for his hit songs like "Here I Go," "Ain't No Limit," "The Man Right Chea," and "Shake Ya Ass," a track featuring Pharrell. However, while Mystikal was at the peak of his career in 2003, his world came crashing down after his indictment on charges of sexual battery and extortion. The rapper pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to six years in state prison in Jan 2004. Mystikal and two bodyguards allegedly forced his hairstylist to perform oral sex. They also accused her of stealing $80,000 in checks.

While serving his six-year sentence, Mystikal received two federal misdemeanor charges for failing to file tax returns in 1998 and 1999. He was convicted of those charges in Jan 2006 but was allowed to serve the one-year sentence concurrently with his six-year sex assault sentence. He regained his freedom on Jan. 14, 2010, and registered as a sex offender afterward.

Mystikal had more legal troubles after his release. In February 2012, he served a nine-day detention following a dispute with his domestic partner. He also served a three-month jail term for violating his probation terms and was released in August 2012. In August 2017, Mystikal was charged with rape and was held at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $3 million bond, which he posted in Feb 2019. However, the rape charges were dismissed in Dec 2020 due to lack of evidence. Mystikal's career and celebrity status took a great hit due to his lawsuits, which soiled his reputation in more ways than one. One can only wonder what could have been of the once-great rapper if he avoided those troubles.

6. Lauryn Hill's Tax Evasion Lawsuit & Conviction

Lauryn Hill first gained fame as the frontwoman of The Fugees before becoming celebrated as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Her 1998 solo debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was a massive success, earning her five Grammy Awards. Lauryn became the first woman to win five or more Grammys in one night. Despite this acclaim, she unexpectedly withdrew from the music scene.

Before her Grammy wins, Hill faced a significant celebrity lawsuit. Musicians Rasheem Pugh, Vada Nobles, and Jahari Newton accused her of using their songs and production skills in her debut album without proper credit. Lauryn settled the lawsuit by paying $5 million. Struggling with the pressures of stardom, she decided to retreat from the spotlight. In a 2020 interview with Essence, Lauryn explained that she stepped away because she felt compromised by the industry's demands, stating, "I discovered people could only acknowledge red and blue, and I was somewhere between. I was purple."

Lauryn's legal troubles continued. In 2012, she was charged with failing to pay over $1.8 million in taxes from 2005 to 2007. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months in jail in 2013. After her release in October 2013, Lauryn remained mostly out of the music industry. However, the rapper has been making a gradual return. In 2019, she contributed a song, "Guarding the Gates," to Queen and Slim: The Soundtrack. She also toured in 2023 for the 25th anniversary of her debut album. In May 2023, during a chat with TMZ, Lauryn's son YG hinted that his mom had new material on the way, which Lauryn confirmed. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill remains one of the greatest albums ever made. Yet, Lauryn's legacy is also marred by her legal struggles and musical exile.

5. Dee Barnes's Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre

In July 1991, television show host Dee Barnes filed a $22.7 million lawsuit against Dr. Dre. In the lawsuit, Dee claimed the rapper smashed her face and body into a wall. After she fell, he allegedly proceeded to kick her in the ribs and stamp on her fingers. When Dee allegedly hid in the female bathroom, Dr. Dre purportedly burst his way in and bashed her in the back of the head. Dee claimed the assault occurred on Jan 1991, during a private party at the Po Na Na Souk club.

Dr. Dre pleaded no contest to Dee's celebrity assault lawsuit and settled it out of court. He received a $2,500 fine and was placed on a two-year probation. Dr. Dre performed 240 hours of community service and produced an anti-violence public service announcement. The rapper regrets the occurrence and spoke about it in 2015. Addressing his violent past, Dr. Dre apologized to the women he had hurt over the years. In 2017, he addressed it again in the second installment of his four-part documentary series, The Defiant Ones. He said there was no excuse for his actions and that no woman should be treated that way.

Dr. Dre added, "Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f***ing idiot. He is out of his f***ing mind and I was out of my f***ing mind at the time. I f***ed up. I paid for it. I'm sorry for it and I apologized for it. I have this dark cloud that follows me and it's gonna be attached to me forever." He admitted the incident is a major blemish on who he is as a man and makes him feel sad whenever it comes up. Dr. Dre concluded by saying he was becoming a better person.

4. Chris Brown Charged After Physically Assaulting Rihanna

In 2009, Chris Brown and Rihanna were making waves musically and romantically. The pair started dating in 2007 and were adored by fans for their music and relationship. However, their love story came to a sad end in February 2009. Chris and Rihanna were involved in an argument that took a turn for the worse, leading to Chris physically assaulting the singer. A search warrant in the case revealed Rihanna read a text message from another woman on Chris's phone. This caused the argument, after which he reportedly tried to force her out of the vehicle they were in. Chris hit Rihanna's head against the passenger window and punched her in her left eye when she turned to face him.

Afterward, he drove away but continued to punch her with one hand while driving with the other. He also threatened to beat her when they got home and threatened to kill her after she called her assistant to alert the police. Rihanna was hospitalized afterward and left with visible facial injuries. In the aftermath, Chris was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats. On July 22, 2009, he pleaded guilty to a felony and accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years probation, and domestic violence counseling. Chris was widely condemned for his actions during and after the ordeal. He has been involved in more legal troubles following the incident, but his physical assault on Rihanna is one that continues to affect his public perception despite his musical success; a stain that may never go away.

3. Tupac Shakur's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Tupac Shakur was arguably the greatest rapper the world ever knew. However, he found himself in the news for the wrong reasons at the height of his career due to a celebrity lawsuit. A month before the release of his third studio album Me Against The World, Tupac was sentenced to jail after his conviction on sexual assault charges. It all began in November 1993 when Tupac and his crew members were charged with sexually assaulting a woman. The victim, Ayanna Jackson, claimed she had sex with Tupac a few days before the incident. She accused Tupac and his entourage of raping her in a room at New York's Parker Meridien Hotel. Amid the celebrity lawsuit, Tupac maintained that his encounter with Ayanna was consensual. During a Mar. 8, 1994 appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show, he discussed the case, maintaining his innocence.

However, on Feb. 7, 1995, the court found Tupac and sentenced him to 1.5 years to 4.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting Ayanna. He served his sentence at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York. Tupac served only nine months of his sentence. He regained his freedom after posting a $1.4 million bail. Death Row Records CEO Marion "Suge" Knight paid the bail after an agreement with Tupac, who released three albums under the record label. Tupac remained a music idol after his death, but his sexual assault lawsuit, conviction, and prison sentence are stains on his music legacy.

2. Michael Jackson's Child Abuse Lawsuits

The late "King of Pop," Michael Jackson, is one of the world's greatest-ever musicians. However, his musical legacy is not without blemish due to several child abuse allegations against him. Although these allegations were never proven, their presence constitutes a dark patch over MJ's laudable achievements. In early 1993, the Los Angeles police conducted investigations after the father of a 13-year-old boy, Jordan Chandler, made disturbing allegations against Michael. According to Jordan's father, Michael allegedly seduced his son and performed sexual acts with him. MJ denied the allegations against him, while his security adviser, Private Detective Anthony Pellicano, said the allegations were part of a plot to extort his client.

Despite Jordan's testimony, Michael didn't face a trial. The singer settled the case with Jordan and his father, reportedly paying $23 million. However, the payment was not an admission of guilt on Michael's part. He did it to prevent the lawsuit from interfering with his career. Despite the settlement, speculations about his fondness for kids remained. Jordan's father returned with another lawsuit in 1996, claiming Michael breached an agreement not to discuss the case. However, the court dismissed the lawsuit.

Michael's celebrity lawsuits continued in November 2003 after his arrest on charges of child abuse. British journalist Martin Bashir made a documentary, Living with Michael Jackson, that showed MJ discussing sleeping arrangements with a 12-year-old boy. After the documentary aired, Jackson bagged seven child sexual abuse charges and two charges of administering an intoxicating agent to commit a crime. Michael denied the allegations. He maintained his sleepovers with children were not sexual in nature. His friend, Elizabeth Taylor, also defended him. She claimed she was there when Michael was in bed with the kids, and nothing was abnormal about it. Michael's case continued until June 2005, when he was cleared of all charges. The world may never know if Michael ever abused any child sexually. In the eyes of the law, the King of Pop was innocent, but his legacy will always have that stain.

1. R. Kelly's Lawsuits: The Fall Of An R&B Icon

Kelly, once celebrated as an R&B legend, saw his career and reputation irreparably damaged by a series of lawsuits and criminal charges that exposed a pattern of sexual misconduct spanning decades. The artist's legal troubles began gaining public attention in the late 1990s. However, the revelations and subsequent legal battles of the 2000s and 2010s ultimately led to his downfall. In 2002, Kelly faced his first major celebrity lawsuit when a videotape surfaced allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts with a minor. Although he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, the allegations haunted his career. Public sentiment began to shift as more women came forward with accusations of sexual abuse, manipulation, and exploitation.

The turning point came in 2017 with the release of a BuzzFeed News article detailing accusations of Kelly running a "sex cult." The article spurred the #MuteRKelly movement, leading to widespread calls for boycotts of his music. In 2019, the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly brought further damning evidence to light, featuring interviews with numerous women who accused Kelly of abuse and misconduct. Following the documentary's release, Kelly bagged several charges on multiple counts of sexual abuse in several states, including Illinois and New York.