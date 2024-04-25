Chukwudi Onyewuchi
Chukwudi is your go-to writer for all things rap and pop culture. He crafts evergreen articles that keep you grooving and in the know. Turn up the volume and get to know more about your favorite artists and celebrities through his engaging articles!
- MusicHNHH Flashback: The Hype Williams Videos That Shaped Hip HopHype Williams' influence in hip-hop can be felt through these unforgettable music videos. ByChukwudi Onyewuchi45 Views
- MusicDoes Drake Have A Daughter? Unpacking Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" AllegationFans are wondering if Drake has a hidden daughter following Kendrick Lamar's "Meet the Grahams" release.ByChukwudi Onyewuchi3.0K Views
- MusicYoung Thug’s “Hear No Evil” turns 6: Why The EP Is A Critical Entry In His CatalogYoung Thug's "Hear No Evil" EP was a surprise release but remains a hallmark in his rich catalog. ByChukwudi Onyewuchi1248 Views
- Music7 Hilarious Kanye West StoriesMany celebrities have narrated their odd and hilarious encounters with Kanye West. ByChukwudi Onyewuchi358 Views
- MusicGunna Announces "One Of Wun": What We Want From His Next AlbumGunna has announced an upcoming album, "One of Wun," and here is what we expect from it. ByChukwudi Onyewuchi884 Views
- TVJB Smoove's Road From Comedy Clubs To "Curb Your Enthusiasm"JB Smoove's journey to fame didn't come easy but he kept going till he made it. ByChukwudi Onyewuchi250 Views
- Music11 Albums That Sold Over 1 Million Copies In The First WeekOnly a handful of albums have sold over a million copies in a week. ByChukwudi Onyewuchi1460 Views
- MoviesEthan Hawke 7 Best Movie RolesEthan Hawke has a rich movies list but seven of them stand out among the rest. ByChukwudi Onyewuchi400 Views
- MusicWho Did Boosie Badazz Influence?Boosie Badazz's claim to have influenced many rappers is not so far-fetched.ByChukwudi Onyewuchi308 Views
- RelationshipsAre Druski & Rubi Rose Dating? A Look At Their Instagram PostsRubi Rose and Druski appear to be in love but one can't be too sure until they confirm they are an item.ByChukwudi Onyewuchi5.3K Views
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie "Alone" EP ReviewIn his "Alone" EP, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie goes hard with the bars but showcases his personal and relationship struggles.ByChukwudi Onyewuchi330 Views
- MusicWho Is CJ Francis IV? The Rapper Accused Of Allegedly Ghostwriting For Kendrick LamarCJ Francis IV became enmeshed in the current rap feud due to claims he ghostwrote a Kendrick Lamar song. ByChukwudi Onyewuchi1.8K Views
- RelationshipsJelly Roll & Bunnie XO Relationship TimelineJelly Roll and Bunnie XO got married on the same night they got engaged and have stayed strong ever since. ByChukwudi Onyewuchi1040 Views
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Kids: How Many Kids Does Blueface's BM Have?Jaidyn Alexis shares two kids with Blueface. Despite the former lovers' relationship troubles, her kids keep her going despite the odds.ByChukwudi Onyewuchi2.9K Views