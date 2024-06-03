Drew Gordon, Former NBA Star, Dies In Car Accident: What We Know

Father of three Drew Gordon was the victim of a tragic accident.

Former NBA player Drew Gordon has died at 33. Drew, the older brother of Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon, passed away following a car crash in Portland, Oregon. His death caused an outpouring of emotions in the basketball and sports world. Drew was a journeyman during his career, playing in several European countries and for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

Drew was a proud husband to his wife, Angela, and a loving father to their three kids, Jayden, Zayne, and Brody. It is really a sad time for the Gordon family as they navigate this difficult phase. Here's all we know about Drew Gordon's death.

How Did Drew Gordon Die?

On May 31, 2024, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office released a statement detailing how deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash. The accident involved a Vanderhall Carmel three-wheeled autocycle and a GMC Sierra pickup truck. The casualty occurred at S. Springwater Road near S. Stevens Road in unincorporated Clackamas County, just outside Portland, Oregon. In the statement, the Sheriff's Office identified Drew E. Gordon as the driver of the Vanderhall. Sadly, Drew died at the scene. Meanwhile, the GMC had two occupants: the 25-year-old driver, Navarro Quintor, from Oregon City, and an unidentified passenger. Navarro and the passenger were transported to a local hospital, where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office further said that its inter-agency Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technicians (CRAFT) team visited the scene. Their preliminary investigation indicated that Drew crossed over the center line with his vehicle and collided with the GMC. Although impairment didn't appear to be a factor in the collision, the Sheriff's Office noted that they were still carrying out investigations.

Reactions To Drew Gordon's Death

Drew's brother Aaron Gordon's team, the Denver Nuggets, shared a post on X mourning his demise. The post featured a black-and-white photo of Drew and Aaron touching hands while facing opposite directions. Accompanying the picture was a tribute that read, "1990 - 2024 Drew Gordon. The Denver Nuggets Organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones." The Denver Nuggets concluded their tribute by commiserating with Aaron and the Gordon family as they deal with Drew's death.

Meanwhile, former Orlando Magic star Michael Carter-Williams posted a tribute on X. He wrote, "Rest in paradise Drew Gordon. A great husband, father and teammate. @Double0AG I’m praying for you and your family. I love you and I’m sorry for your loss 💔." Former Los Angeles Lakers player Earvin Magic Johnson also paid tribute to Drew. He wrote, "Continued condolences and prayers for the Gordon family following the loss of son, brother, husband, father, teammate and friend to many, Drew Gordon. Drew is the older brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon and a former professional basketball player himself. 🙏🏾." Many more NBA stars and fans have also paid tribute to Drew and expressed condolences to the Gordon family. However, Aaron has yet to comment on the matter.

Drew Gordon's Career

Despite not being as popular as his younger brother, Aaron, Drew enjoyed a successful basketball career. According to CBS Sports, he began his college career at UCLA, where he enjoyed two fairly successful years. Afterward, he transferred to New Mexico for his junior season. Drew was impressive at New Mexico, averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds per game in two seasons. However, he didn't make the 2012 NBA Draft though he still played for the Dallas Mavericks in the Summer League.

Drew moved to Serbia to play in the Euroleague. He joined Partizan and played there for a season, averaging 9.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Drew went on to play for several teams in nine different countries, including the U.S. He played nine times in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014-2015 season. He also had spells in Italy, Turkey, France, Russia, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, and Japan.

Drew's Family