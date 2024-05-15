Ja Rule Clowns 50 Cent As Timberwolves Lose 3-Straight To The Nuggets

It's unlikely that 50 Cent and Ja Rule's hostility will ever disappear. The two NYC rappers have been at odds for 25 years with several different chapters of their beef. The rival's latest battle is about the NBA playoffs. Last week, 50 Cent joked about Ja Rule cursing the New York Knicks after a video of Ja and the Larry O'Brien trophy went viral. Knicks players started dropping like flies, and 50 Cnet agreed with fans saying Ja cursed the Knicks. Now Ja Rule has fired some shots back at 50 Cent after the Timberwolves have dropped three straight to the Denver Nuggets.

50 Cent tweeted on May 9th, "Oh s### [eyes emoji] don't bet on the Knicks to win this next game. This janky ass [ninja emoji] put his juju all on the team. F### that I'm bet my money on the [Minnesota Timberwolves]!" He also reposted fans asking Ja Rule to keep his Knicks support secret after cursing the team. 50 Cent, who has a partner shop with the Minnesota Timberwolves, was targeted by Ja in retaliation after the 50's bandwagon team continued to lose the games.

Ja Rule Calls Out 50 Cent After Timberwolves Latest Loss

Ja Rule answered 50's insults on Wednesday morning. The rapper brought up the fact that the Timberwolves had fallen short against the Denver Nuggets in three straight games. "The Wolves haven't won since this tweet!!! 50 you f###### MUSH. Ant-Man [Anthony Edwards] stay away from this goofy, he a fed anyway… [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] [orange heart emoji] [blue heart emoji]," Ja Rule tweeted. The 50-Ja beef will never end. Now, they are using NBA teams to throw shots at each other.

In the Western Conference Semifinals, the Denver Nuggets now have a three-game lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Ja Rule and 50 Cent's local team, the New York Knicks, led the Indiana Pacers 3-2. Overall, the Timberwolves and the Knicks being proxies in the 25-year-long feud between 50 and Ja is pretty funny. Let's see whose team ends up surviving to the next round so we can see who is really cursing who.

