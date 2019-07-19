Ja Rule 50 Cent beef
- MusicJa Rule Speaks On Stake-Bound Performance That 50 Cent Clowned Upon"I feel like I’ve sacrificed a lot for this industry," the New York rapper expressed of his controversial performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJa Rule Clarifies Relationship With 50 CentDo he and 50 still have beef?By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureBiggest Hip Hop Beefs Of All TimeBeefing in hip hop is engrained in its culture, and we're looking back on some tense moments between artists.By Victor Omega
- SportsJa Rule Rips 50 Cent After Claiming To Have Lifted Timberwolves CurseJa Rule and 50 Cent cannot help themselves.By Alexander Cole
- Sports50 Cent Ridicules Ja Rule, Vows To Lift Curse He Placed On TimberwolvesAfter Ja Rule performed a halftime show for the basketball team to much online clowning, 50's new partnership with the Minnesota franchise seeks to undo his rival's "curse."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFat Joe Speaks On Where He Stood During The Ja Rule 50 Cent FeudFat Joe stood by his "brother" Ja Rule at the height of the 50 Cent beef.By Taiyo Coates
- BeefJa Rule Responds To 50 Cent: "You're Nothing Without Eminem"Ja Rule sends 50 Cent a scathing message following his latest taunts, saying he's "nothing" without Eminem.By Alex Zidel
- BeefJa Rule Calls 50 Cent A LiarJa Rule is disputing a widely told 50 Cent story.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureVivica A. Fox Wants To Help Set Up 50 Cent & Ja Rule VerzuzVivica A. Fox offered to help organize the long-proposed Verzuz battle between 50 Cent and Ja Rule.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJa Rule Says 50 Cent Doesn't Want Verzuz SmokeJa Rule doesn't think a Verzuz battle against 50 Cent will come to light.By Alex Zidel
- Hip-Hop HistoryJa Rule Still Trying To Convince People He Beat 50 Cent & EminemJa Rule thinks it's unfair to say that 50 Cent "killed" him because he was fighting Eminem, G-Unit, Dr. Dre, and more at the same time.By Alex Zidel
- BeefJa Rule Responds To Fan Saying 50 Cent "Ended" His CareerJa Rule plays along with the jokes that he's fallen off.By Alex Zidel
- BeefJa Rule Ain't Scared Of 50 Cent: "Waiting For Him To Come Get Me"Ja Rule goes back in hip-hop history to prove he's harder than 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- BeefJa Rule Bans 50 Cent From Detroit & Ridicules Him With 6ix9ine PhotoJa Rule hits back at 50 Cent over the upcoming "BMF" and Supreme Team projects.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJa Rule Roasts The Hell Out Of 50 Cent: "Front-Of-A-Lambo Nose Ass N***a"Ja Rule is back at 50 Cent's neck.By Aron A.
- BeefJa Rule Hits Back At 50 Cent With Alleged Evidence The Rapper SnitchedJa Rule posts paperwork that points to 50 Cent as an informant in Lodi Mack's murder.By Alex Zidel