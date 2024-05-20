50 Cent Once Again Clowns Ja Rule For Knicks Loss

The New York Knicks lost game 7 to the Indiana Pacers at home on Sunday. After sustaining injuries to multiple starters and players playing through injuries, the Knicks did not have enough for the Pacers. Ultimately, they played hard, but luck plays a big part in playoff success, and the Knicks' injuries were very unlucky. You might remember that at the start of the series, Knicks fans were taken aback by Ja Rule kissing the Larry OBrien Trophy. They said that he cursed the Knicks with his gesture. 50 Cent, Ja Rule's eternal rival, jumped on the curse bandwagon. He clowned Ja Rule after multiple Knicks were hurt in the game after he Kissed the Trophy.

Ja Rule fired back, though. He, in turn, clowned 50 Cent when his Minnesota Timberwolves lost 3 straight games to the Denver Nuggets, saying 50 cursed Anthony Edwards and the Wolves. Now 50 Cent has had the final word in the who cursed who saga after the Knicks were ultimately eliminated, and the Timberwolves are moving on to the next round. Of course, Curtis Jackson didn't forget about JaRule cursing the Knicks.

Read More: Diddy Apology Gets Two Thumbs Down From 50 Cent: "Who Is Advising Him Right Now?"

50 Cent Gets Last Word On Ja Rule

Following the Indiana Pacers' victory against the New York Knicks in game seven of the 2024 NBA playoffs on Sunday, 50 Cent isn't stopping with his jabs at Ja Rule. The G-Unit boss teased his longtime rival on social media following the game. 50 Cent said that Ja Rule got his hands on the NBA championship trophy, which is why the Knicks lost. He blamed him for the loss and shared a picture of Ja kissing the Larry O'Brien trophy. "If you're wondering why the Knicks couldn't get the W, here you have it," he wrote on Twitter. He added some shots at the NBA for letting Ja near the trophy, saying, "SMH who let this fool touch the trophy."

The results say 50 Cent has won this round. The Knicks are now on their way to Cancun, but it's hard to imagine them enjoying vacation with all those painful injuries. The M Minnesota Timberwolves walked down the defending champs on their own floor and won game 7. The Wolves take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in the Western Conference Finals. Overall, 50 Cent may prove to be a good luck charm for Minnesota.

Read More: 50 Cent Theorizes Why Diddy's Alleged Assault Footage Was Published

[via]