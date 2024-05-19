Diddy Apology Gets Two Thumbs Down From 50 Cent: "Who Is Advising Him Right Now?"

You know 50 was waiting on Diddy to speak out.

Several hours ago, rapper and music mogul Diddy issued a formal apology to Cassie for his irreversible actions. The latter was an alleged brutal assault with the 2016 footage being obtained by CNN on Friday, May 17. It quickly went viral, as it displayed some truly disturbing imagery. Her and Diddy were staying at hotel and when the singer tried to leave, he eventually caught up to her. He kicked Cassie, struck her in the head, snatched her possessions, and even threw an item while she was still down. Fans have shown obvious support for Diddy's ex and disgust toward him. Of course, one of those people to comment was 50 Cent.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office responded to the video moments later with some bad news. Because of the time of the assault and the new statute of limitations being passed, they cannot do anything about it. This prompted 50 to throw a theory out there. "This is why they put that tape out, they know they can’t charge him with what we saw, but they know we can’t unsee what we saw." 50 follows Diddy's every move and when he watched the apology, he was quick to respond again.

50 Cent Tries To Give Diddy & His Team Some Advice

Essentially, he does not understand why Diddy is trying to speak out at all. DJ Akademiks reshared Fif's IG commentary: "This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." Even though Diddy is "truly sorry," there is nothing that will change anyone's mind, especially 50's.

What are your thoughts on 50 Cent saying that the Diddy apology was a bad move? Do you think he is trolling or being genuinely serious? Do you agree with 50's opinion, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 50 Cent, Diddy, and the Cassie apology. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the world of music.

