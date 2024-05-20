50 Cent Promotes Meek Mill Diss Track From G-Unit Rapper, Alludes To Diddy

Mike Knox's "Rihmeek" diss track against the Philly MC trolls his tireless Twitter tirades and his faulty industry relationships.

50 Cent just never gives up on trolling his opps online, and he's been having a field day this year thanks to Meek Mill and Diddy's animosity towards him. Moreover, his latest tactic on the Philly MC was to promote a diss track from his G-Unit artist and partner Mike Knox, who released the track "Rihmeek" to diss him. Some notable lines include "You went through it with Drake and lost Nicki, Rihmeek" and "You throwing all these tantrums on Twitter and nobody scared." "@mikeknoxofficial had a few words for Meeka that girl quit but don’t think she ain’t hold her man down. LOL," Fif captioned the song repost on Instagram, referring to Meek supporting Diddy amid his legal scandal.

Speaking of Diddy, 50 Cent has been his biggest hater all year, whether it's legitimately blasting him for his alleged crimes or making endless jokes and trolls about him. The most recent development in this regard was more serious, as it centered around new footage of Sean Combs assaulting Cassie and then releasing an apology video after the clip spread like wildfire. "This is why they put that tape out, they know they can’t charge him with what we saw, but they know we can’t unsee what we saw," the Queens MC expressed. "This [apology] is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move."

50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill Yet Again With G-Unit Diss Track Promo

Elsewhere, 50 Cent also believes that Diddy's alleged secret tapes are what have kept many of his close peers silent amid this whole debacle. If they actually exist, they could potentially incriminate others in the criminal accusations against the Bad Boy mogul, out them as victims, or just expose their behavior. However, the existence of this footage from his parties is unknown, unconfirmed, and as of writing this article, purely speculative. But folks think that this isn't the end.

For example, many outlets, celebrities who have commented on the matter, and social media users believe there is even more evidence out there. We'll never really know unless some of this alleged evidence drops like a bombshell, much like the hotel hallway footage of Diddy and Cassie. But 50 Cent's constant trolling will be there regardless, and Meek Mill might not be a big fan of this recent move. Is a response track on the way? Stay tuned...

