Charlamagne Tha God Questions Diddy's Honesty & Remorse In Apology Video

Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

"The Breakfast Club" expressed disgust at the assault footage and reacted to Diddy's apology, but Charlamagne isn't buying it.

Diddy's apology for the disturbing footage of him assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway is garnering a lot of shocked reactions from the hip-hop world and beyond. Moreover, The Breakfast Club recently expressed disgust at the clip itself and also discussed his apology video, which Charlamagne Tha God believes no one should take seriously. DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious agreed, and Charlamagne added his belief that Sean Combs is only sorry that the video came out, not for his actual actions. They brought up how the music mogul had denied any and all wrongdoing in the past, calling Cassie's lawsuit a play for money.

Furthermore, The Breakfast Club, specifically Charlamagne Tha God, questioned why Diddy would double down and lie when he presumably knew that evidence existed of at least some crimes. Of course, many of the other claims against him are unconfirmed and have no evidential basis as of writing this article, something that we might have to see in a court of law. Elsewhere, the radio hosts also theorized where the video footage came from if Puff had paid $50K for it, as alleged. Also, Jess Hilarious expressed her belief that more videos will come out in the future, and agreed that the apology was only for his own ego and not to anyone in particular, instead showing how his behavior hasn't changed all that much.

The Breakfast Club Speak On Diddy Footage & Apology

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy's apology kicked off. "I was f***ed up. I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

Meanwhile, there is a whole wealth of pop culture reactions to this whole footage scandal. They range from vindictive to outraged. Diddy dropped his apology video but found a storm in its wake, and it's unclear how the rest of this reckoning will proceed. Whether or not The Breakfast Club is correct on there being more evidence, this is already a pretty significant blow. Only time will tell what the solution will be.

