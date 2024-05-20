Candace Owens Calls On Diddy To "Name Names" In Response To Apology Video

Candace Owens says she's not willing to forgive Diddy until he reveals who "is operating the ring in Hollywood" and called on him to "name names" in a post on Twitter, on Sunday. She provided the only circumstance in which she'd be down to "sweep a lot under the rug" while sharing the apology video Diddy made in regard to CNN publishing footage of him appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel in 2016. Owens' post made several more allegations about the Bad Boy mogul.

"Great to hear you’re sorry, Diddy," she began. "Now do Biggie, plus the guy you allegedly shot in that bathroom, plus Kid Cudi’s car you allegedly blew up: And whoever you were allegedly shooting at in the nightclub with J-Lo. For starters." In a follow-up, she added: "I’d be willing to sweep a lot under the rug if you did the first courageous thing in your life and named exactly who is operating the ring in Hollywood. Name names."

Read More: Candace Owens Supports Kanye West Theory About Protecting Diddy

Diddy Celebrates Cassie's Birthday

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Nightclub)

In his apology, Diddy attempts to argue he was in a dark place and has since sought professional help. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he says. "I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Candace Owens Reacts To Diddy's Apology

Check out Owens' full response to the apology. She previously addressed the video of Diddy hitting Cassie, this week, by bringing up Kanye West's theory that he's a CIA asset. Diddy is not expected to be charged criminally for the incident. Be on the lookout for further updates on Candace Owens and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cassie's Lawyer Calls Out Diddy For "Pathetic" Apology Video

[Via]