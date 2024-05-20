Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Isn't Moved By His Apology For Cassie Assault Footage, Alleges More Abuse

Diddy’s former bodyguard, Roger Bonds, has reacted to the apology video he released on social media, on Sunday. Diddy posted the clip to address the footage CNN published that appears to show him assaulting Cassie at a hotel back in 2016. Bonds says he's not moved by the apology, in which Diddy remarks that he was at "rock bottom."

"I guess you sorry and was at rock bottom for YRS AND YRS CAUSE YOU WAS WHIPPING NOT ONLY HER ASS & KIMS ASS BUT OTHERS TO. LETS REFLECT!! HARLEM TO HOLLYWOOD SOON COME." In a follow-up post, he added: "I'm not afraid to say as a man I pushed off a lot of sh*t mentally I went through and go through being with Puffy but you don't realize it until you seek help and now that I have help I see things clearly and I have to liv with it. So if you don't agree with me press the BLOCK BUTTON."

Read More: Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Roger Bonds Calls Mogul "Emotionless"

Diddy & Cassie Attend "Can't Stop Won't Stop" Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

As for the apology, Diddy claims he was in a dark period at the time of the incident and has since sought out professional help in the way of therapy and rehab. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he says. "I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Roger Bonds Speaks Out Against Diddy

Check out Roger Bonds' response to the apology above. Diddy won't be facing criminal charges in the incident due to the statute of limitations. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cassie's Lawyer Calls Out Diddy For "Pathetic" Apology Video

[Via]