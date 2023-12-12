Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Roger Bonds Calls Mogul "Emotionless"

Diddy’s former head of security Roger Bonds plans to tell his side of the story on an upcoming episode of The Danza Project. In an exclusive trailer provided to Hot New Hip Hop, Bonds, who previously corroborated Cassie’s claims of Diddy’s abuse before walking back on his comments, sat down for a tell-all where he shared his perspective on the matter. The show’s co-host, Danza, doesn’t hold back on asking the questions that have been on our minds. He presses Bonds over whether he witnessed Diddy's abuse. Then, he dives into the wild allegations regarding male escorts that the world uncovered in Cassie's lawsuits.

Danza also asks if Cassie might be exaggerating about whether Diddy has some “fruitiness in him.” Bonds neither confirms nor denies it. “I have seen things that will make you question things," Bonds says.

Elsewhere in the episode, he also claims Diddy never reciprocated the same level of loyalty that he displayed towards the mogul. Despite spending holidays together and forming a tight relationship, Roger recalled a time when Diddy downright doubted his ability to make a similar income without him. “Knowin’ Puff, he’s emotionless,” he said in the episode. Additionally, he recalls Diddy telling him, “All I care about is my bitches. I don’t know how to be your friend.”

Roger Bonds To Appear On The Danza Project

Following the string of lawsuits filed against him, Diddy vehemently denied any wrongdoing. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation, and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” Diddy said in a statement. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

The full episode of The Danza Project’s episode with Roger Bonds will go live this Friday. By the looks of the trailer, it’s going to turn heads. Bonds worked for Diddy from 2003 to 2012, so he's undoubtedly been by Diddy's side through plenty of highs and lows. His recent appearances in the media have indicated that he’s not holding his tongue when it comes to his former boss.Check out the trailer for Bonds’ interview on The Danza Project, which debuts on December 15th exclusively on their YouTube channel.

