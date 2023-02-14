Bad Boy
- MusicMase Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperInvestigating Mase's $8 million net worth, his rap career, executive roles, and sports show hosting.By Axl Banks
- LifeG. Dep Murder Charges: Former Bad Boy Artist Eligible For Conditional Clemency In 2024Trevell Coleman has been in prison for over a decade after confessing to an alleged murder in the 1990s.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWhy Did Mase Fall Out With Diddy?An exploration into the shared history of the Bad Boy rappersBy TeeJay Small
- Pop CultureDiddy’s Former Bodyguard Roger Bonds Calls Mogul "Emotionless"EXCLUSIVE: The Danza Project debuts the trailer for their tell-all interview with Diddy's former head of security, Roger Bonds. By Aron A.
- MusicCraig Mack's "Project: Funk Da World" Turns 29Craig Mack’s debut album is an ambitious hybrid of Hip Hop and funk music.By Demi Phillips
- MusicFormer Bad Boy Group B5 Demand Publishing Rights From DiddyB5 wants their publishing rights back from Diddy.By Cole Blake
- MusicWhat Is Lil Kim's Best-Selling Album?Rap legend Lil Kim has given us hit after hit, but which of her albums is her best-selling? Check it out here and revisit a classic!By Rain Adams
- MusicTupac Was Extremely Close To Signing With Bad Boy Records According To His BrotherThis would have taken Bad Boy to even higher heights. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G.'s Debut "Ready To Die" Turns 29Marking 29 years since The Notorious B.I.G. released his official introduction, an album that reshaped Hip Hop.By Erika Marie
- MusicCharli Baltimore: A Look At A Hip Hop QueenCharli Baltimore may have just one solo studio album to her name, but she remains a legendary force from the late '90s.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBad Boy Artist Mark Curry Isn't Impressed By Diddy Signing Over Publishing RightsNot everyone is impressed with Diddy's newest move.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDiddy's Reign: Best Bad Boy Records HitsDiddy had a pretty good roster over at Bad Boy & they ran the 90s to early 2000s. Let's take a look at some of the label's best songs. By Brandon Simmons
- MusicDawn Richard Claims Diddy Didn't Think Danity Kane Could Outsell CassieShe says Bad Boy was unprepared for their success and the group had to sew their own costumes from Forever 21 fashions.By Erika Marie