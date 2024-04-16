Diddy Allegations: G Dep Argues Bad Boy Mogul Deserves "Benefit Of The Doubt"

G Dep, a former Bad Boy Records artist, recently spoke about the allegations plaguing Diddy and argued he deserves the "benefit of the doubt." Speaking with Fox 5 New York about the topic, he also pleaded with the industry veteran to help him out as he's gotten hundreds of songs in the vault following his prison release.

“I’m like, when? When did that happen?” he asked the outlet. “We were in the studio for months on end. I don’t know where this is coming from.” From there, he called for Diddy's help. “Got a lot of songs, bruh,” he said. “I’m looking for you so we can get, you know, some type of musical situation going.”

Diddy Attends Billboard Music Awards

G Dep isn't the first associate of Diddy's to speak out in his defense. Stevie J recently denied all the claims against him during an interview with TMZ. "I've never seen my man doing anything foul like they talking about," Stevie told the outlet. "I've never seen it, I've known him for 29 years." The drama for Diddy began when Cassie sued him for sexual abuse and more back in November. Although they quickly settled, a number of other alleged victims came forward in the months since. Finally, Homeland Security agents raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a sex trafficking investigation, last month. Check out G Dep's full comments on the matter below.

G Dep Speaks On Diddy Relationship

Throughout the stretch of time, Diddy has denied all of the claims against him and isn't facing any criminal charges. His lawyer, Aaron Dyers, labeled the raids on his properties a "gross overuse of military-level force" in a statement at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

