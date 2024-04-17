50 Cent Shares Dubious Diddy Rumor: "I’m Not Sure What To Say Anymore"

50 Cent was left speechless.

BYCole Blake
50 Cent Performs In Milan

50 Cent shared a dubious rumor about Diddy on Instagram, on Wednesday, accusing the Bad Boy mogul of having a sexual relationship with actor Reginald VelJohnson, who famously played Carl Winslow on the sitcom Family Matters as well as Sergeant Al Powell in Die Hard. The accusation comes from the outlet, Media Take Out, which only cites "a popular podcast."

"Ok this is, this is, this is, I’m not sure what to say anymore. So Diddy was playing with Carls booty too. LOL ( I NEED A DRINK GUY’S)," 50 captioned the story on Instagram. Even 50's fans could tell the rumors are likely not to be trusted. One user commented: "Mediatakeout is fake news, come on Fif." Another asked: "Mediatakeout still around?"

50 Cent Performs At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: 50 Cent performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Despite likely unfounded rumors, Diddy is still facing numerous accusations with more credibility. Following Cassie's initial lawsuit regarding sexual abuse, which the two parties reached a settlement for, several more people have come forward with allegations of their own. Additionally, Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami amid a sex trafficking investigation. Over the last several months, Diddy has denied all of the claims against him and isn't facing any criminal charges. His lawyer, Aaron Dyers, labeled the raids on his properties a "gross overuse of military-level force" in a statement at the time.

50 Cent Reacts To Latest Rumors

Despite Diddy maintaining his innocence, 50 has incessantly trolled him for the situation on social media. He's also planning to release a documentary detailing all of the allegations. Check out his latest post on the matter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

