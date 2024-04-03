Stevie J Goes After 50 Cent Following Continued Diddy Trolling, Calls Him "Uncle Tom"

Stevie J called out 50 Cent at length during a new interview with TMZ regarding the allegations made against his longtime friend, Diddy. The conversation began with him coming to Diddy's defense and saying he hasn't witnessed any of the behavior that's been accused in various lawsuits in recent months.

"I've never seen my man doing anything foul like they talking about," Stevie told the outlet. "I've never seen it, I've known him for 29 years." From there, he brought up 50 Cent continuously trolling Diddy over the situation. "Uncle Tom cats like that. Now you wanna put me-- I don't know if y'all saw the post 50 posted about me. Of course you guys saw that," he said. "You can't brush under the rug-- I don't see anybody reporting about what Tatted Up Holly said about him beating her up and about these other baby mommas, beating her up. I just look at it as, he wants to bring the Black community down worse than anyone else." He then brought up his previous offer to fight 50 for charity.

Stevie J & Diddy Pose Together In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Stevie J and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend Compound Entertainment And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013 at Bagatelle/STK on February 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

50 Cent has been posting about Diddy seemingly non-stop in recent months. Additionally, he's working on a documentary about the allegations the Bad Boy mogul is facing. “Proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape,” 50 wrote on Twitter back in December. He's also teased that the project will "break records." Check out Stevie J's latest response to 50 Cent below.

Stevie J Comes To Diddy's Defense

Stevie's interview comes as Diddy's son, Christian, has now been dragged into the drama by facing a new lawsuit of his own. Attorney Tyrone Blackburn says an alleged victim is planning to sue Christian for sexual assault. Be on the lookout for further updates on Stevie J and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

