Stevie J Goes After 50 Cent Following Continued Diddy Trolling, Calls Him "Uncle Tom"

Stevie J says 50 Cent wants to "bring the Black community down."

BYCole Blake
"Stevie J &amp; Joseline Go Hollywood" Advance Screening

Stevie J called out 50 Cent at length during a new interview with TMZ regarding the allegations made against his longtime friend, Diddy. The conversation began with him coming to Diddy's defense and saying he hasn't witnessed any of the behavior that's been accused in various lawsuits in recent months.

"I've never seen my man doing anything foul like they talking about," Stevie told the outlet. "I've never seen it, I've known him for 29 years." From there, he brought up 50 Cent continuously trolling Diddy over the situation. "Uncle Tom cats like that. Now you wanna put me-- I don't know if y'all saw the post 50 posted about me. Of course you guys saw that," he said. "You can't brush under the rug-- I don't see anybody reporting about what Tatted Up Holly said about him beating her up and about these other baby mommas, beating her up. I just look at it as, he wants to bring the Black community down worse than anyone else." He then brought up his previous offer to fight 50 for charity.

Read More: Diddy & Stevie J All Smiles At Miami Cafe After Homeland Security Raids

Stevie J & Diddy Pose Together In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Stevie J and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend Compound Entertainment And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013 at Bagatelle/STK on February 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

50 Cent has been posting about Diddy seemingly non-stop in recent months. Additionally, he's working on a documentary about the allegations the Bad Boy mogul is facing. “Proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape,” 50 wrote on Twitter back in December. He's also teased that the project will "break records." Check out Stevie J's latest response to 50 Cent below.

Stevie J Comes To Diddy's Defense

Stevie's interview comes as Diddy's son, Christian, has now been dragged into the drama by facing a new lawsuit of his own. Attorney Tyrone Blackburn says an alleged victim is planning to sue Christian for sexual assault. Be on the lookout for further updates on Stevie J and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Stevie J Wants To Fight 50 Cent Over Recent Claims About Diddy

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2014 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicStevie J Compares Diddy's House Raid To El Chapo & Osama Bin Laden
"Stevie J &amp; Joseline Go Hollywood" Advance ScreeningMusicStevie J Responds To Being Named In Diddy's Sexual Assault Lawsuit
50 Cent Performs At The OVO HydroMusic50 Cent Brags About Boxing Skills After Stevie J's Fight Offer: "My Sh*t Is Sharp"
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New YorkMusic50 Cent Doubles Down On Trolling Stevie J Over Gay Accusations