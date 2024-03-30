Diddy & Stevie J All Smiles At Miami Cafe After Homeland Security Raids

Diddy looks to be doing well amid his legal drama.

Earlier this week, Homeland Security raided two of Diddy's mansions as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. While the Bad Boy Records founder hasn't been charged with anything at the time of writing, the raids elicited huge reactions from his fans, critics, and peers. New details of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against him have also become public in recent days, adding only more fuel to the fire.

The mogul initially kept a low profile after the raids. As time has gone on, however, he's been spotted out and about. Yesterday, for example, he took his twin daughters to Top Golf for a fun family outing. Now, a clip shows him hitting up a Miami cafe, accompanied by none other than Stevie J.

Influencer Spots Diddy & Stevie J Out And About

For those who don't know, Lil Rod accuses Diddy of showing him a video of Stevie J having sex with another man in his suit. He also alleges that Diddy and Stevie J had a sexual relationship. Both Puff and Stevie J deny the shocking allegations. Either way, they got a ton of attention, and have become one of the most notable moments of Diddy's ongoing legal battle. Fortunately, it doesn't seem as though the allegations have put a damper on their friendship. They appeared to be in good spirits as they grabbed a bite to eat.

Fitness trainer Wes Watson captured the video and shared it on social media yesterday, proving that the NYC native isn't hiding out amid his legal drama. Diddy even flashed an "L" at the influencer's camera and said "Love." What do you think of Homeland Security raiding Diddy's mansions? What about him being spotted out in Miami alongside Stevie J only days later? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

