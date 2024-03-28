Diddy Shields Miami Mansion With Umbrellas After Homeland Security Raids

For those who don't know, two of Diddy's mansions were raided by Homeland Security earlier this week. The raids were conducted as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. Authorities reportedly found guns, seized multiple phones, and more during the searches. The music mogul and his team have continued to cling to his innocence. They've even since accused officials of a gross overuse of military-level force.

Regardless, all eyes have been on Diddy and his residences since the raids, which he doesn't seem to appreciate. Recently, he and his team even took an unexpected approach to keeping prying eyes away. They shielded the entrance of Diddy's Star Island home with several umbrellas, which were positioned on and around a Cadillac Escalade in his driveway. It remains unclear whether or not the umbrellas were effective in concealing whatever it was the mogul was looking to hide.

Diddy's Team Takes Unusual Approach To Privacy

"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. [He] will continue to fight every single day to clear his name," a legal rep for Diddy claimed after the raids. While Diddy may have been able to keep cameras at bay with umbrellas following the highly publicized raids, they did little to keep away nosy neighbors, or their false allegations. This week, for example, Diddy's neighbor Khaliq Thomas drove through the chaos of the raids and made some outlandish claims to a nearby reporter.

He alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder frequently has busloads of minors dropped off at his home in the middle of the night. Luckily, the man later confirmed that he was only trolling, taking back his claims. What do you think of Homeland Security raiding two of Diddy's mansions earlier this week? What about him trying to shield his Miami Beach residence with umbrellas? Do you think they were effective or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

