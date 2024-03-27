Diddy Home Raid: Lawyer Calls Investigation "A Gross Misuse Of Military-Level Force"

Diddy had his home in Los Angeles and Miami raided on Monday. Overall, it was a massive story that stole the headlines for the last 36 hours. However, there is a lot of confusion about what is really going on. Some on social media made the claim that the music mogul had been restricted from flying. Moreover, there were others who said he flew to Antigua as a means of escape. Instead, the truth is that Diddy is not on the run, and Homeland Security told him that he is not under arrest. What the Feds did do, however, is take the artist's electronic devices for further investigation.

In a statement to HipHopDX, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer, said that all of this is a coordinated "witch hunt." He even called it an "ambush" involving both federal authorities and the media. With a large media presence outside of Diddy's home, Dyer is saying the press somehow knew about it ahead of time. To top it all off, Dyer made the claim that military-level force was used in the raid. Needless to say, Diddy and his team are outraged by all of this.

Diddy & His Lawyer Speak Out

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” the statement explains. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. What do you think happens next to Diddy? Does this spell the end of his career? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

