Diddy Home Raid: New Footage From Inside The House Showcases Chaotic Aftermath Of The Raid

Yesterday rap fans were hit with the shocking news that Diddy's residences in Miami and Los Angeles were being raided by the FBI. Perhaps just as shocking was the announcement that they were executing search warrants related to a sex trafficking investigation. The rap mogul has spent the past few months facing a myriad of allegations of bad behavior dating back decades. While that's come from a variety of lawsuits this investigation from the feds obviously raises the stakes significantly.

Now just a day following the raids, TMZ has obtained footage of the inside of one of the houses following the feds executing their search on it. As you'd expect, the house looks pretty ransacked with things taken out of shelves and drawers and thrown all over the floor. Throughout the two-minute video, we see numerous rooms in the house with dozens and dozens of items littered about them. It shows closets, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. Check out the full video and some of the fans reacting to the behind-the-scenes look below.

Video Of Diddy's House After Raids

TMZ has been keeping an incredibly watchful eye over the entire Diddy situation since it first unfolded. They had footage overnight of two of the rap mogul's sons, King and Justin, showing up at his Los Angeles mansion to pick up some of their belongings from the location following the raid. They also reported that electronics were seized during the raid which could potentially contain evidence for the investigation against the rapper.

There have been a variety of reactions from around the rap world to the raids. Some feel like it is overdue justice following all of the recent allegations made against Diddy. But others feel like he's being made a scapegoat and being treated too harshly. What do you think of the video of Diddy's house following a raid by the feds earlier this week? Are you surprised the house isn't even more wrecked than it is? Let us know in the comment section below.

