Diddy's Two Sons Gather Their Belongings From Recently Raided Mansion

Earlier this week, one of the most shocking stories of 2024 so far broke. That came when reports flooded in that Diddy's mansions in both Los Angeles and Miami were being raided by the federal government simultaneously. They were reportedly raided in connection to an investigation over sex trafficking allegations. It comes after months of accusations leveled against the rap mogul in various lawsuits dating back decades.

As you'd expect paparazzi have been keeping their eyes on the mansions since then and they've spotted two familiar faces at the Los Angeles residence. TMZ reports that Diddy's sons King and Justin both stopped by the LA mansion overnight. First came Justin who reportedly gathered his belongings, packed them into a car, and took off. They also report that a couple hours later King arrived and did the exact same thing packing up his belongings and taking off. Check out some of the videos they took below.

Diddy's Sons Picking Up Their Things From His Mansion

After the raids yesterday, fans online were curious what Yung Miami was up to. The City Girls rapper has been dating Diddy since last year, but took to Twitter to both confirm she's doing fine and that she seemingly wasn't anywhere near the raids when they happened. That didn't stop people talking about Miami though. Streamer DJ Akademiks tried to restart his beef with the rapper by claiming that she snitched on her rapper boyfriend and was somehow the cause of the raids. As you'd expect there's no evidence of any kind that the claim is true.

Another person who has re-emerged in the wake of the raids is 50 Cent. The rapper has posted about Diddy near-constantly on his Instagram story for months dating back to the original allegations.

