Diddy's Two Sons Gather Their Belongings From Recently Raided Mansion

The mansions were raided less than 24 hours ago.

BYLavender Alexandria
Invest Fest 2023

Earlier this week, one of the most shocking stories of 2024 so far broke. That came when reports flooded in that Diddy's mansions in both Los Angeles and Miami were being raided by the federal government simultaneously. They were reportedly raided in connection to an investigation over sex trafficking allegations. It comes after months of accusations leveled against the rap mogul in various lawsuits dating back decades.

As you'd expect paparazzi have been keeping their eyes on the mansions since then and they've spotted two familiar faces at the Los Angeles residence. TMZ reports that Diddy's sons King and Justin both stopped by the LA mansion overnight. First came Justin who reportedly gathered his belongings, packed them into a car, and took off. They also report that a couple hours later King arrived and did the exact same thing packing up his belongings and taking off. Check out some of the videos they took below.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Accuses Him Of Grooming Usher

Diddy's Sons Picking Up Their Things From His Mansion

After the raids yesterday, fans online were curious what Yung Miami was up to. The City Girls rapper has been dating Diddy since last year, but took to Twitter to both confirm she's doing fine and that she seemingly wasn't anywhere near the raids when they happened. That didn't stop people talking about Miami though. Streamer DJ Akademiks tried to restart his beef with the rapper by claiming that she snitched on her rapper boyfriend and was somehow the cause of the raids. As you'd expect there's no evidence of any kind that the claim is true.

Another person who has re-emerged in the wake of the raids is 50 Cent. The rapper has posted about Diddy near-constantly on his Instagram story for months dating back to the original allegations. What do you think of Diddy's sons picking up their belongings from the rap mogul's recently raided mansion? Do you think the feds found any incriminating evidence in their raids? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Diddy's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
94th Annual Academy Awards - ShowMusicDiddy Reportedly Sells Remaining Revolt TV Shares Amid Home Raid
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicDiddy Home Raid: What We Know About The Federal Investigation Into The Music Mogul
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicYung Miami Updates Fans On Where She Is Amid Diddy House Raids
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicQuilly Begins Race To Trademark "No Diddy"