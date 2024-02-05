tmz
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Tearfully Defends Israel TripHaddish also doubled down on the jokes about "finding a man" she made during her flight to the country.By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West Sports New Face Mask At Pro Soccer Game In ItalyThe look is starting to become a hallmark for West.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBeyonce’s Producer Hints At “Shocking” Collaborations On New Country AlbumProducer Killah B says Beyonce has big things in store for her new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Confesses He Almost Went Bankrupt Last YearHe made the revelation to TMZ after landing back in LA.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsKanye West Dodges Palestine Question: "I Don't Have Enough Information"Kanye West says he doesn't have a stance on Palestine.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Gets A Marriage License While In Las VegasIt's a pretty big sign that he's moving towards walking down the aisle again.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsAlicia Keys Will Reportedly Join Usher For Super Bowl Halftime ShowA source claims that they saw Alicia Keys rehearsing with Usher.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBill Maher Reveals Why He Scrapped Two-Hour Kanye West InterviewMaher says he "had an amazing fun time" with Ye.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West Stream Shut Off After "Antisemite" BarFans online debated the specific reason the stream was shut down.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Jon Announces Guided Meditation AlbumThe project will be 10 tracks and will arrive later this month. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicConsequence Shares Kanye West Texts About Turning Down TMZ DocumentaryHe revealed the reasons why he turned down the documentary. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLizzo's Inclusion At The Grammys Slammed By Her AccusersA representative for some of her former backup dancers is claiming that the Academy isn't taking the allegations against her seriously.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKiller Mike By His Son's Side As He Gets Kidney TransplantIt's been a chaotic few days for the Atlanta rapper.By Lavender Alexandria