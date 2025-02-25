Jim Jones Provides Some Interesting Intel On Kanye West & Bianca Censori

BY Zachary Horvath 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jim Jones was in Koreatown over the weekend with Kanye and Bianca and while there he took note of how they were around one another.

Jim Jones secretly was an employee of TMZ Hip Hop over the weekend and got the inside scoop on Kanye West and Bianca Censori. The New York rapper and former Diplomat member was in Koreatown recently supporting the couple. He was in attendance for a live performance at some warehouse in which Bianca was seen wearing an old nurse's outfit. It was quite the odd scene as she appeared to be onstage alone with nothing but a hospital bed. The audience was just as small with shots from the publication showing s a small gathering of at least 15-20 people. Jim Jones and Kanye West were two of them and while the former was there, he had some details about the latter's relationship.

It's not much, but it could drown out some of the ongoing noise surrounding the couple. Jones told the outlet that things seem to be just fine between them. He says he didn't see any signs that there's any trouble in paradise, which is obviously a good sign. Outside of that, there wasn't much else to report. However, Capo says he had a good time at the show, especially after linking with Kanye West again.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Review

Kanye West Bianca Censori Divorce

There are some rumblings that they could be working on some material for Ye's solo album Bully which is supposedly going to drop on June 15. But as for him and his wife Bianca, things have not been easy as of late. Kanye West in particular has been the reason why due to his racist and bigoted X rants. They were a potential factor in why divorce rumors began to swirl. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news and they said that alleged sources close to Ye had details on the financial split.

Bianca was going to get at least $5 million and legal filings for their divorce were going to surface soon after. However, Kanye West rep, Milo Yiannopoulos, shut down the false reports. Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track." The Georgia-born mogul has also been combating the supposed scandalous reporting by supporting Bianca at her debut film premiere over the weekend.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs "You Only Die 1nce" Review

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Relationships Kanye West Uses Bianca Censori’s Film Premiere As A Way To Clap Back At Divorce Rumors 1079
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Host Impromptu Paparazzi Photoshoot 2.1K
News: Kanye West Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Divorce Report Debunked By Milo Yiannopoulos 2.3K
The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Relationships Kanye West Officially Marries Bianca Censori, Tells Her To Never Speak Again: Report 123.4K