Jim Jones Provides Some Interesting Intel On Kanye West & Bianca Censori

Jim Jones secretly was an employee of TMZ Hip Hop over the weekend and got the inside scoop on Kanye West and Bianca Censori. The New York rapper and former Diplomat member was in Koreatown recently supporting the couple. He was in attendance for a live performance at some warehouse in which Bianca was seen wearing an old nurse's outfit. It was quite the odd scene as she appeared to be onstage alone with nothing but a hospital bed. The audience was just as small with shots from the publication showing s a small gathering of at least 15-20 people. Jim Jones and Kanye West were two of them and while the former was there, he had some details about the latter's relationship.

It's not much, but it could drown out some of the ongoing noise surrounding the couple. Jones told the outlet that things seem to be just fine between them. He says he didn't see any signs that there's any trouble in paradise, which is obviously a good sign. Outside of that, there wasn't much else to report. However, Capo says he had a good time at the show, especially after linking with Kanye West again.

Kanye West Bianca Censori Divorce

There are some rumblings that they could be working on some material for Ye's solo album Bully which is supposedly going to drop on June 15. But as for him and his wife Bianca, things have not been easy as of late. Kanye West in particular has been the reason why due to his racist and bigoted X rants. They were a potential factor in why divorce rumors began to swirl. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news and they said that alleged sources close to Ye had details on the financial split.