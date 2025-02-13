Kanye West & Bianca Censori Divorce Report Debunked By Milo Yiannopoulos

February 8, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards Show at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
False alarm, folks... To no one's surprise.

Turns out the divorce report concerning Kanye West and Bianca Censori is a false alarm, folks... At least, according to longtime representative and Ye colleague Milo Yiannopoulos. "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together," he stated to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday afternoon (February 13). "Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track." Milo's not wrong: this is far from the first time that rumors like these have surfaced.

Nevertheless, these Kanye West and Bianca Censori split allegations carried particular weight this time around because they arrived amid a media whirlwind for the couple, or rather, a stronger one than usual. The Chicago artist decided to be the center of attention and threw every group under the sun under the bus in a series of bigoted and juvenile Twitter rants. During them, he made reference to Censori as a willing participant, but as someone who always answers to his wishes.

Are Kanye West & Bianca Censori Still Together?

Furthermore, a lot of people think that this situation is exactly what happened when Kanye West and Bianca Censori attended the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 2. She pulled up in a large coat and was wearing nothing but a transparent dress underneath that bared it all, which caused a lot of salacious controversy. Sure, the former Yeezy architect has drawn eyes for her lewd fashion choices in the past, but this time around, folks held Ye more accountable. It also continued the narrative that this is part of his antics and completely of his design, but we don't want to speculate on that.

Meanwhile, we still have yet to hear from Kanye West or Bianca Censori directly, so we still need further confirmation on Milo Yiannopoulos' claims. It's also worth noting that he's had many issues while working with Ye, so there's a lot of context behind this claim that raised plenty of eyebrows. At the end of the day, we'll see what the couple – or former couple? – says about all this.

