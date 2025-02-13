Ty Dolla Sign Continues To Distance Himself From Kanye West After Hateful Tweets

Kanye West continues to reap the consequences of his bizarre and offensive Twitter tirade. In a series of tweets posted over the weekend, he praised Adolf Hitler, demanded Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and much more. His account was eventually disabled, and social media users were left outraged. Several of his peers have also come forward to denounce his behavior. This even appears to include his Vultures collaborator Ty Dolla Sign.

Yesterday, Ty took to his Instagram Story with a message about hate speech. While he didn't call out Ye by name, many speculate that this was a direct response to his viral Twitter rant. "I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY," he wrote, adding various fist emojis in different skin tones. He's also removed ¥$ from his social media bios, indicating that he could be trying to distance himself from the Chicago rapper. While fans can't blame him, some are questioning his intentions.

Kanye West's Twitter Rant

"Bro was making those same comments over a year ago like how you only just NOW tuned in lmaoooo," one Twitter user writes in the NFR Podcast's replies. "Took him a long time to realize," someone else says. Others are wondering what this means for their album Vultures 3, which fans have been waiting on for months. Just last week, Ty previewed a song from the project during a livestream with Tyga. In January, he provided supporters with an update, suggesting that it would drop sooner rather than later.

"Oh, that's my brother right there, man," he said of Ye at the time. "You know. VULTURES 3 on the way, Bully on the way, and my new album Tycoon on the way. Let's go." That some month, Ye reportedly liked a DM about Vultures 3 dropping in 2025. While this didn't confirm anything, it managed to get fans hopes up. Now, however, they'll just have to wait to find out whether or not it'll ever see the light of day.